    Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals LIVE: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; social media stunned

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The semi-finals occur in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. Meanwhile, Germany has pulled off a surprise, knocking out Australia 4-3 and shocking social media.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup continues in the Indian state of Odisha, with the semi-finals taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The opening game saw world number one Australia go up against Germany. While the former was the outright favourite to see itself through, the latter pulled off a surprise and battled past the former 4-3. As the Australians were knocked out of the event, social media was sent in shock. It all started in the 12th minute, with Jeremy Hayward putting the Aussies ahead through a penalty corner, followed by Nathan Ephraums doubling it in the 27th before Gonzalo Peillat successfully converted PCs in the 43rd and 52nd to draw level.

    While Blake Govers restored Australia's lead in the 58th through another PC, Peillat helped in the Germans' equaliser in the next minute through another PC, resulting in his hat-trick. However, Niklas Wellen's brilliant field goal in the final minute ensured Germany's safe passage into the Final, as the Australians will now have to be contained with a third/fourth-place finish.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will be reviewing my contract with Team India' - Graham Reid

    The Aussies would face the loser of the pursuing Belgium-Netherlands clash at the same venue later in the evening, with the third-place playoff taking place at this venue on Sunday. The contest saw only a booking in the form of Australia's Tom Craige, green-carded and yellow-carded on the 50th and 60th, respectively.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
