    'India, India' chants fill Paris Paralympics 2024 stadium as country records best-ever 29 medal haul (WATCH)

    India won 29 medals across five sports, with a remarkable 17 coming from track and field events. On Saturday, India's final medal at the Paris Paralympics came through Navdeep Singh who clinched gold in men's Javelin throw F41 classification.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals, marking the nations best ever performance in the global event's history. As the India team walked proudly from the closing ceremony of the Games, the chants of "India, India" reverberated at Stade de France. 

    India's previous best performance at the Paralympics came three years ago in Tokyo, winning a total of 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronze medals. In Paris, India finished 18th in the medals table, and managed to clinch more medals than some of the top sporting nations like Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, South Korea, Poland, Denmark and Argentina among others.

    China secured top spot in the standings, having won a total of 220 medals, including 94 golds, while Great Britain finished second with 124 medals, clinching 49 golds, and USA claimed the second runners-up position, having won 105 medals, including 36 golds. The standings are determined by the number of gold medals won. 

    India won 29 medals across five sports, with a remarkable 17 coming from track and field events. On Saturday, India's final medal at the Paris Games came through Navdeep Singh who clinched gold in men's Javelin throw F41 classification. Initially Navdeep ended with silver with a throw of 47.32m. However, it was upgraded to gold after Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying objectionable flag. China's Penxiang (44.72m) claimed the silver medal. 

