The French Institute in India and the Paralympic Committee of India launched Para Élan, a 3-year initiative to promote inclusive education and para sports. The programme aims to reach 10,000 students, fostering awareness and participation.

The French Institute in India (IFI) in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has launched Para Élan, a landmark three-year bilateral initiative for advancing inclusive education and empowering youth through para sports.

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According to a release, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) laying the foundation for a structured, long-term collaboration was formally signed by Satya Prakash Sangwan, Vice-President - PCI, and Gregor Trumel, Country Director - IFI. The event was hosted by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, in the presence of para-athletes and key stakeholders from France and India yesterday.

A Landmark Collaboration

Welcoming the initiative, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said: "This Memorandum of Understanding perfectly aligns with our sports diplomacy values: promoting sport through education, and adopting an inclusive approach to build a fairer society with the youth. Through this programme, within three years, we will be able to offer activities and raise awareness about para sports among approximately 10,000 students in partner schools of the French Institute in India."

Satya Prakash Sangwan, Acting President, Paralympic Committee of India, said: "Para Élan marks a key milestone in advancing inclusive education and para sport in India. Guided by the vision of Narendra Modi to empower para-athletes, this partnership strengthens opportunities for awareness, participation, and excellence for all. We will work till all disabled people of India get an opportunity."

Vision and Goals of Para Élan

Para Élan is designed to position India-France cooperation at the forefront of para sports by integrating its core values of inclusion, resilience, equality, and excellence in educational ecosystems. The initiative will engage students through awareness programmes, interactive workshops, athlete interactions, and inclusive sporting activities across partner institutions.

Roles and Responsibilities

The two organisations will play complementary roles in implementing the initiative. The French Institute in India will provide access to its network of private and public partner schools, facilitate institutional coordination, and integrate inclusive sports values in its educational programmes, including the French for All, French for a Better Future initiative.

The Paralympic Committee of India will contribute its technical expertise in adaptive sports by designing customised content for schools, deploying trained educators and para-athletes for demonstrations and interactions, and supporting the development of Indo-French para sports cooperation.

Spearheading the Initiative, Parul Mahajan Oberoi from PCI, remarked: "Para Élan is a vision brought to life--where collaboration meets purpose. By advancing inclusive education, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation while building a more inclusive future."

A Vehicle for Social Change

Representatives from both sides highlighted sports as a powerful vehicle for social change and inclusion. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of India and France to promoting equal opportunities and empowering young people from diverse and marginalised backgrounds.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with leading educational institutions, leveraging the expertise of para-athletes, educators, and international partners. It aims to create a lasting impact by fostering awareness, encouraging participation in adaptive sports, and embedding inclusive values within school communities. (ANI)