Pakistan's domestic team, Pakistan Television, set a new world record in first-class cricket by defending the lowest-ever target. In a President's Trophy match, they bowled out SNGPL for just 37 runs to defend their target of 40, winning by two runs.

A Pakistan's domestic team created a world record of defending the lowest target in all first-class cricket when they stopped the opposition in a chase of just 40 runs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan Television (PTV), defending champions in the President Trophy, shot Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL) for a paltry 37 to win the match by a mere two runs on day three of the four-day game.

This becomes a new record in 253 years of first-class cricket, beating England's Oldfield's 1794 feat when they successfully defended 41 against MCC at the Lord's Old Ground to win by six runs.

PTV's head coach Mohammad Waseem praised his team's historic effort.

"I am delighted with my team's world record effort," Waseem, a former Pakistan player, told AFP. "My team's motto is to never give up, fight till the last ball.

"This is the not the first time, we have won all our three matches coming from well behind by remaining positive in all situations."

The star-studded SNGPL batting led by Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood were bowled out in 19.4 overs with just one batter Saifullah Bangash crossing double figures with 14.

Masood was out without scoring while Test players, Mohammad Ali made six and spinner Sajid Khan just three.

Pakistan's international players Omair Bin Yousuf made six and Abdul Samad five.

For the winners, left-arm spinner Ali Usman wrecked the batting with 6-9 and pacer Ammad Butt took 4-28 - the only two bowlers used in their second innings innings.

SNGPL's head coach is former Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq with another former captain Azhar Ali their batting coach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)