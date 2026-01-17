UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the WPL. Meg Lanning's 70 and Phoebe Litchfield's 61 powered UPW to 187/8. In reply, MI were restricted to 165/6 despite Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 49.

UP Warriorz registered a comprehensive 22-run win over the two-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 10th fixture of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday. With this win, the Meg Lanning-UP Warriorz registered their second win in five matches, whereas the Mumbai Indians suffered their third defeat in as many games.

Mumbai Indians' Chase Falters

While chasing a challenging target of 188 runs, the Mumbai Indians were restricted to 165/6 in 20 overs after a good bowling performance by the UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians lost their top five batters, Hayley Matthews (13), Sajeevan Sajana (10), Nat Sciver-Brunt (15), and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (18) as the two-time champions slumped to 69-5 at one stage. However, Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 49 and Amanjot Kaur's 41 tried hard, but UP Warriorz tight bowling helped them to seal a victory at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz's Bowling Attack

With the ball, Shikha Pandey (2/30), Kranti Gaud (1/32), Sophie Ecclestone (1/33), Deepti Sharma (1/35), and Chloe Tryon (1/18) were among the wicket-takers for UP Warriroz.

Lanning, Litchfield Power UP Warriorz

Earlier, Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield helped the UP Warriorz set a challenging total of 187/8 in 20 overs against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. UPW lost an early wicket in the form of Kiran Navgire as MI's Nicola Carey (1-38 in four overs) got rid of the opener for a golden duck. However, the UPW captain Meg Lanning (70 off 45 balls, including 11 boundaries and two sixes) stitched a 119-run partnership off 74 balls alongside Australian compatriot Phoebe Litchfield (61 runs off 37 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes).

Lanning Sets New WPL Record

With her 70-run innings, Lanning now has the most fifty-plus scores in the history of WPL. She now has 11 fifty-plus scores in 32 WPL innings, followed by MI's Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 10 fifty-plus scores in 30 innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt also has 10 fifty-plus totals in 32 WPL innings.

Amelia Kerr's Milestone Haul

Amelia Kerr, bowling the final over of the innings, wreaked havoc as she gave just two runs and claimed three wickets (Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma) and kept UP to surpass the 190-run mark and finish with 187/8 in 20 overs. Kerr finished with the figures of 3-28 in four overs. With her three-wicket haul, Kerr became the first player in WPL history to reach the 50-wicket milestone. She now has 50 wickets in 34 matches at an excellent average of 17.26. She is seven wickets ahead of the second-placed Hayley Matthews, who has 43 wickets in 31 WPL matches. (ANI)