Tensions between India and Bangladesh cricket boards were visible at the U19 World Cup with no handshake at the toss. This follows BCB's request for the ICC to move its T20 WC matches out of India, a request the ICC has since rejected.

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday did not see the customary handshake during the toss. Indian captain Ayush Mhatre came for the toss and Bangladesh team was represented by its vice-captain Zawad Abrar. India is playing its second match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup while it is first match for Bangladesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strained Ties and T20 World Cup Controversy

There has been some strain in ties between India and Bangladesh over incidents of violence against minorities in the country. Bangladesh Cricket Board has urged International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches outside India due to keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind. This request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad, and the move was carried out, amid atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

ICC Cites Independent Security Assessment

ICC sources had said on Monday that independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India, noting that the overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events.

They sources said the independent risk assessments did not identify any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, its officials, or the match venues in India. They said based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures.

ICC Reaffirms Stance on Schedule

The sources said that ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days concerning the participation of Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including selective references to the ICC's security risk assessment.

The sources said as with all ICC events, the security plan for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 remains under continuous review. Participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, are being consulted as part of this process, and the ICC remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback to further strengthen arrangements where appropriate, the sources said.

"It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India," a source said.

The sources said ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events. The sources said that ICC's position remains unchanged. The match schedule has been finalised and published, and the ICC expects all participating teams to meet their obligations under the Terms of Participation. At the same time, the ICC will continue to engage with all stakeholders in a transparent, professional and collaborative manner to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the tournament, they said.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Schedule

The T20 World Cup will start on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata and will conclude their group-stage campaign with clash against Nepal on February 17. (ANI)