Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pak Govt, Babar Azam & more': Snoring audio in Arshad Nadeem's I-Day message sparks hilarious guesses (WATCH)

    Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's Pakistan Independence Day message goes viral due to a snoring incident in the background, sparking humorous social media reactions.

    Pak Govt, Babar Azam & more Snoring audio in Arshad Nadeem's I-Day message sparks hilarious guesses (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    In a message to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem stirred patriotic sentiments with his call for unity. However, it wasn't just his words that caught the attention of the public—an unexpected background noise in his video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of hilarious responses online.

    Nadeem, who made history with his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, posted a video on Instagram urging Pakistanis to unite and show the world their strength. In his message, he asked his fellow countrymen to change their profile pictures on social media to a special design featuring the phrase "United we stand," as a symbol of solidarity.

    "On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge on this day that we stay united," Nadeem said passionately. "Like how on August 8th after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide. I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'"

    Nadeem's video message, however, quickly became a trending topic for an entirely different reason. As Nadeem spoke, a loud snoring sound could be heard in the background, catching the attention of viewers and sparking a flurry of humorous comments and memes across social media platforms. The unexpected snoring, which many speculate could be from someone resting nearby while Nadeem recorded his message, led to a flood of lighthearted responses.

    "Babar Azam sleeping," wrote one user on X taking a jibe at the Pakistani cricketer. Another user quipped, "Imran Khan is sleeping in the background."

    "Peeche Pakistan ki hakumat sorahi hai!" said a third user on X.

    Earlier this week, Nadeem was honoured by the Pakistani government for his historic Olympic win. He received a reward of $359,000 from Punjab's chief minister Mariam Nawaz, who also presented him with the keys to a new car, specially registered with "PAK 92.97" to commemorate his Olympic record throw.

    Nadeem, along with his family, was also flown to Islamabad to attend a special reception hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the government issued a commemorative postage stamp featuring Nadeem with his javelin, solidifying his status as a national hero.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich scr

    Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich

    cricket BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season scr

    BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season

    football Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals scr

    Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals

    wrestling BREAKING: Decision on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal deferred by CAS, verdict on Aug 16 scr

    Decision on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal deferred by CAS, verdict on Aug 16

    Caught on camera: Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem seen meeting Pakistani terrorist (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem seen meeting Pakistani terrorist (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich scr

    Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 14: Rate of 8 gm gold drops by Rs 80 dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 14: Rate of 8 gm gold drops by Rs 80

    Thangalaan Who is Malavika Mohanan? Is she playing goddess in Chiyaan Vikram's movie? Read this RBA

    Thangalaan: Who is Malavika Mohanan? Is she playing goddess in Chiyaan Vikram's movie? Read this

    Katrina Kaif replies to woman who reviewed her Kay Beauty brand, 'So happy that you are..' RKK

    Katrina Kaif replies to woman who reviewed her Kay Beauty brand, 'So happy that you are..'

    High alert in Delhi, Punjab ahead of Independence Day 2024 over possible Fidayeen attack vkp

    High alert in Delhi, Punjab ahead of Independence Day 2024 over possible Fidayeen attack

    Recent Videos

    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon