'Pak Govt, Babar Azam & more': Snoring audio in Arshad Nadeem's I-Day message sparks hilarious guesses (WATCH)

In a message to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem stirred patriotic sentiments with his call for unity. However, it wasn't just his words that caught the attention of the public—an unexpected background noise in his video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of hilarious responses online.

Nadeem, who made history with his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, posted a video on Instagram urging Pakistanis to unite and show the world their strength. In his message, he asked his fellow countrymen to change their profile pictures on social media to a special design featuring the phrase "United we stand," as a symbol of solidarity.

"On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge on this day that we stay united," Nadeem said passionately. "Like how on August 8th after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide. I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'"

Nadeem's video message, however, quickly became a trending topic for an entirely different reason. As Nadeem spoke, a loud snoring sound could be heard in the background, catching the attention of viewers and sparking a flurry of humorous comments and memes across social media platforms. The unexpected snoring, which many speculate could be from someone resting nearby while Nadeem recorded his message, led to a flood of lighthearted responses.

"Babar Azam sleeping," wrote one user on X taking a jibe at the Pakistani cricketer. Another user quipped, "Imran Khan is sleeping in the background."

"Peeche Pakistan ki hakumat sorahi hai!" said a third user on X.

Earlier this week, Nadeem was honoured by the Pakistani government for his historic Olympic win. He received a reward of $359,000 from Punjab's chief minister Mariam Nawaz, who also presented him with the keys to a new car, specially registered with "PAK 92.97" to commemorate his Olympic record throw.

Nadeem, along with his family, was also flown to Islamabad to attend a special reception hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the government issued a commemorative postage stamp featuring Nadeem with his javelin, solidifying his status as a national hero.

