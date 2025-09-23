Former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, now with Paris Saint-Germain, has won the 2025 Ballon d’Or, beating out Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona went into the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala with four current players nominated, yet it was one of their former stars who stole the spotlight. Ousmane Dembele, now at Paris Saint-Germain, claimed football’s most prestigious individual prize, edging out the teenage sensation set to replace him at Camp Nou - Lamine Yamal.

Dembele’s journey to the award began in 2023, when PSG triggered his €50 million release clause. Since then, he has become a central figure in a historic chapter for the French champions. Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, another ex-Barcelona figure, PSG swept every domestic trophy before finally achieving their long-cherished goal - a maiden Champions League triumph. Fittingly, Enrique’s efforts were also recognized on the night, as he was presented the Johan Cruyff Award for Manager of the Year.

Emotional Speech from Dembele

The French forward was visibly moved as he collected the Ballon d’Or, with tears in his eyes as Ronaldinho handed him football’s ultimate accolade.

“It’s incredible and exceptional what just happened to me. It’s been an incredible season with PSG. I’m a little nervous. Taking this trophy home and having it presented to me by Ronaldinho…” Dembele began.

“I want to thank PSG, who brought me in 2023. The whole team, the president, the staff - we’re a family. And Luis Enrique, who is like a father to me. This team stood by my side in every moment of the 2024/25 season, through the ups and downs.”

Later, when asked about Enrique in the press conference, Dembele cleared the air on reports of past tensions, particularly regarding the Champions League when his manager had famously left him out of a key clash against Arsenal.

“I’ve never had any problems or disputes with Luis Enrique,” Dembele insisted. “I made a mistake before that game, but it ended there. We’ve always had a good relationship. Last season was one of the best of my career, especially statistically. I know I can still deliver more in big games, but overall I’m very happy.”

Reflecting on Barcelona Years

Even with his PSG breakthrough, Dembele made sure not to forget his roots. In his speech, he paid tribute to his former sides Rennes and Borussia Dortmund, before highlighting the impact of his five-year stay in Catalonia.

“We all take home this individual award as a team,” he said. “I also want to thank Borussia Dortmund and Rennes. And Barcelona - I fulfilled my dreams there, playing alongside Messi and Iniesta. It gave me so much to grow as a person and a player. To now bring home this trophy is something very special.”

Mbappe’s Words of Praise

The night also brought a warm message from international teammate Kylian Mbappe, who had publicly backed Dembele to win the award beforehand. Shortly after the announcement, the Real Madrid forward shared an emotional post on Instagram: “Ousmane Dembele. These are the emotions my brother. You deserve it x1000.”