The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy featured spectacular individual efforts, including Harsh Dubey's 14-wicket match haul for Vidarbha, Manvanth Kumar's brilliant century for Karnataka, and Tanush Kotian's dominant seven-wicket performance.

Ranji Trophy Round Four Highlights

Plenty of fiery spells and big knocks were the highlights as the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy continued on Wednesday. Standout performances on Wednesday included a 14-wicket haul from spinner Harsh Dubey, another century from Karnataka's lower-order batter Manvanth Kumar, seven-wicket haul from Tanush Kotian for Mumbai among other notable performances.

Elite, Group A

In reply to Puducherry's first innings total of 385, defending champions J&K started at 149/0. Qamran Iqbal (160 in 292 balls, with 22 fours and a six) and Shubham Khajuria (190 in 330 balls, with 28 fours and two sixes) put on a 344-run opening. Kawalpreet Singh (53* in 91 balls, with five fours and a six) and Abdul Samad (37) took J&K to 491/5 at the day end, giving them a 106-run lead.

The clash between UP and Baroda witnessed an epic 309-run opening stand from Adarsh Singh (162 in 176 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Madhav Kaushik (137 in 259 balls, with 15 fours and a six) putting on 309-run for the first wicket for UP. Rinku Singh (23) and Prashant Veer (14) were underwhelming while skipper Aryan Juyal made a steady 67, taking UP to 455/8 declared in reply to Baroda's first innings total of 355 runs.

Harsh (9/53 and 5/37) was absolutely sensational for Vidarbha in their innings and 20 runs win over Madhya Pradesh. His nine-fer wiped out MP for 209 runs despite an 85 from Atharva Mahajan, while skipper Akshay Wadkar (100* in 212 balls, with nine fours) took Vidarbha to 334 and a lead of 125 runs. Harsh and Parth Rekhade took five wickets each, skittling out MP for 105 in the second innings.

Elite, Group B

KV Aneesh (145) was the star as Karnataka sealed an innings and 314 runs win over Assam. In reply to Assam's first innings total of 135, Karnataka started the day at 496/5 with Aneesh 142*, Manvanth Kumar 53* unbeaten. Aneesh could not add much to his score, while left-handed pace bowling all-rounder Manvanth went on to make 100 in 108 balls, with eight fours and five sixes, taking Karnataka to 577/6 declared. Assam was skittled out for 128 in their second innings, with a four-wicket from Shreyas Gopal (4/39) being the highlight as Karnataka sealed a massive win.

Elite, Group C

The clash between Jharkhand and Odisha witnessed the former start the day at 258/5 with Aditya Singh 94*, Robin Minz 11* unbeaten. Aditya (104 in 298 balls, with nine fours) did not add much to his overnight total, while Minz carried on, scoring his maiden first-class ton (100 in 140 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes). Shubh Sharma (58) also scored a fifty, taking Jharkhand to 433/8 declared. Odisha ended the day at 23/0.

Mohammed Shami (4/37) took a four-wicket haul as Maharashtra scored 218 runs in reply to Bengal's 143 in the first innings. Bengal ended the day three at 76/4, with Bengal having a one run lead and Abishek Porel (23*) unbeaten.

Elite, Group D

In reply to Mumbai's 396 in their first innings, with half-centuries coming from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (78), Sarfaraz Khan (55), Akash Anand (52) and Shams Mulani (71), Railways started the day three at 116/2. Kotian (7/45) ran riot through Railways line-up, skittling them out for 259 runs, with them being in a 137-run deficit. Mumbai ended the day with a 37-run lead, with Divyaansh Saxena (68* in 114 balls, with six fours) and Raghuvanshi (79 in 85 balls, with 10 fours) scoring fifties. Musheer Khan could score just nine, while Sarfaraz is unbeaten at 3*.

Plate Group

In reply to Arunachal Pradesh's 285, Mizoram made 571/9 declared, with the team leading by 286 runs. Chinmay Sutar (175 in 290 balls, with 15 fours) continued his raging form, scoring third-successive triple digit score after scoring historic 400* against Nagaland and 125 against Meghalaya. He is the leading run-getter, with 834 runs in four innings and five innings at an average of 208.50, with three centuries and a fifty to his name.