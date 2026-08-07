Dropped after a poor Ashes tour, England's Ollie Pope says his recall for the Pakistan Test series feels like a 'debut call'. After strong county form, he returns to a new-look side, aiming to prove himself and target a spot in next year's Ashes.

England batter Ollie Pope, dropped from the Test squad after a poor Ashes tour to Australia, said that his recall to the side for Pakistan Tests feels like a "debut call" and has his eyes set on next year's Ashes at home, saying that he still has a lot to prove.

Pope, England's long-time number three, earned a recall for the first two Tests against Pakistan, with a home three-match series starting from August 19 onwards. He was poor during England's 1-4 loss to the Aussies, scoring just 125 runs in six innings at an average of just over 20. Having lost his number three spot to Jacob Bethell, he now returns to a different set-up, with his Test skipper Ben Stokes having retired from international cricket and now Stephen Fleming taking over the coaching role from Brendon McCullum.

Pope's Return and County Form

On Thursday, it was confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox would bat at number three and Dan Lawrence would replace Stokes at number six. Pope, who led England in five Tests, filling in for Stokes, returns as a utility pick with an experience of 64 Tests, with only Joe Root having played more Tests.

After being omitted from the side, Pope grinded it out in County colours for Surrey, scoring 510 runs in 12 innings at an average of 56.66, with a century and four fifties.

"The frustrating thing I had in the county stuff was that I got out for about 70 about four times (83*, 69, 76, 73). In my mind I was kind of like, 'am I gonna be kicking myself whenever selection comes back around that I did not make them 150, 170?," said Pope, reflecting on his county performances as quoted by Cricinfo.

Pope reflected that the last year and a half has been a "kind of rollercoaster" for him in Test cricket.

'Making Sure My Game's Ready'

"It felt like a debut call yesterday. Something I was hoping for but wasn't expecting. I might not be first name on the team sheet, but it is kind of one step closer to where I want to be," he said.

"I played in all the places in the world. I have had experiences of doing well, and know what I need to do now more than ever to do well in these conditions. What I was missing was that series where you go hundred, hundred, hundred. It is just making sure I give myself the best chance to do that whenever I do get the nod," he added.

Pope said that he understood why he was omitted from the team for the New Zealand Tests and everything the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the team management has done over the last year and a half, particularly a review of the Ashes outing in Australia.

"I understand the change (in the team at the start of the summer). I understand everything that they have done over time. And, I guess, whatever they have changed over the last year or so, the main thing is whatever they think the best team is now. The fact that I am in the frame for that is a massive positive," he said.

"It is obviously great having their confidence to pick me ... I am just focusing on making sure my game's as ready as it can be. And if I do get a go in this series, making sure I have smoothed out the technique, and got my head in the right spot," he added.

Eyes on Ashes Redemption

Having scored just 282 runs in 16 innings at an average of 17.62, with a best score of 46, Pope's long-term focus is next year's Ashes series at home.

"I feel like I have still got a lot to prove against Australia. The winter, look... it was tough. I had two, two bad games, which cost me my spot in the team, and the feeling out there was shocking... I cannot really swear on this.. it was a pretty bang average feeling," he said.

Pope said that while there was a perception that his dismissals in Australia were a mental thing, he disagrees and feels his technique and game were not where he wanted them to be against the "best in the world" and it got him "exposed".

"There's an Ashes next summer. I played a game with a dislocated shoulder here (Lord's), and I played one game at Edgbaston, and I feel like I have still got a lot to prove against Australia," he said.

"The longer-term goal is to play in that. But, look - I have not made it back into the XI yet, and I have got a lot of work to do. But the one thing that I never wanted to happen was to be written off before I was 30," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)