Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams in Bhubaneswar, awarding Rs 11 lakh to each player for their gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games. Both teams also qualified for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, on Friday felicitated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for their gold-medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Chief Minister awarded Rs 11 lakh to each player from both teams in recognition of their achievements.

Historic Double Gold and Olympic Qualification

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. With India having won the women's title after a 1-0 win over China, this marks the first instance of both men's and women's teams securing a double gold finish at the continental showpiece. Both teams also sealed their direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Odisha Reaffirms Commitment to Hockey

Majhi highlighted Odisha’s growing contribution to sports, reaffirming its commitment as the official sponsor of Indian hockey teams across junior and senior categories. He assured Hockey India and the players of Odisha's continued support, regardless of the team's results. “Odisha has made significant strides in the field of sports...I am immensely proud that Odisha is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey teams across all categories, from junior to senior...I want to assure Hockey India and every player that, whether the team tastes success or faces disappointment, Odisha will always stand firmly by its side,” Majhi said while addressing the felicitation ceremony. (ANI)