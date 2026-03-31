New Zealand have recalled pacers Matt Fisher, Will O'Rourke, and Blair Tickner for their white-ball series against Bangladesh. Test captain Tom Latham will lead the ODI and T20I squads, while all-rounder Dean Foxcroft also makes a return.

Pace Trio Recalled After Injury Layoffs

New Zealand have called their pace trio Matt Fisher, Will O'Rourke and Blair Tickner for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh next month. The fast-bowling group returns to international contention after injury layoffs during the home summer. O'Rourke has been selected for the ODI series, Fisher returns in the T20I setup, while Tickner features in both squads.

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Latham to Lead; Foxcroft Earns Recall

In the absence of regular white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner, Test captain Tom Latham will lead both squads on the tour. Off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft also earns a recall to the white-ball setup, returning to the national side for the first time since his last T20I appearance in April 2024 after an impressive domestic run.

New Zealand will be looking to bounce back after a tough T20I series loss against South Africa at home, while Bangladesh look to build on their momentum after a superb ODI series win against Pakistan.

Coach Pleased with Bowling Depth

Head Coach Rob Walter was pleased to have his options open with a crucial white-ball tour in tough sub-continent conditions. "Will, Blair and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection, and we're pleased to welcome them back into the group. With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key. Having players of this quality come back is great for our side," Walter said as per the ICC.

New Zealand Squads Announced

ODI squad

Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

T20I squad

Tom Latham (c), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. (ANI)