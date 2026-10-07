Former India opener Kris Srikkanth praised the selectors' decision to recall pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the T20I series against New Zealand, calling it a 'fantastic move'. He said NZ's conditions are ideal for the swing bowler's comeback.

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback after four years to the Indian T20 squad, saying New Zealand’s conditions provide the ideal setting for the experienced pacer to regain his place in the team. He highlighted Kumar’s ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble batters, while praising the selectors for giving him another opportunity to prove himself.

Kumar earned a recall to the Indian team after four years, with the experienced pacer named in the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The men’s selection committee also announced India A squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

"It is a fantastic move as New Zealand presents the ideal conditions for him to make a comeback. He can move it both ways there and dismiss batters. Thank god he is not making a comeback in India or in some other subcontinent conditions. I am happy that the selectors finally decided that Bhuvneshwar needs one more good look in,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

Srikkanth praises inclusion of young talent

Srikkanth also praised India’s decision to include young talents Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, stressing the importance of giving promising players a clear pathway to the senior team and backing them to develop at the highest level.

"Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it's good that India have picked Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. They should promote such players instead of some random unknown guys," Srikkanth added.

India Tour of New Zealand Details

The tour starts with five T20Is from October 22 onwards. Five ODIs and two Test matches will follow.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)