Norway coach Stale Solbakken praised 'easy-going superstar' Erling Haaland, calling him easy to coach. He also discussed the team's return to the World Cup after 28 years and their 'dark horse' status in a tough group with France.

An 'Easy-Going Superstar' "Erling Haaland is a very easy guy to coach," Solbakken said as per FIFA's official website. "He wants the best for the team, he loves to be with his team-mates, and he loves to have fun with all the staff around the team. He is a very easy-going superstar," he added. 'Means a Lot for the Whole Nation' Solbakkaen says that the qualification means a lot of the whole nation, especially the fans. "I think it means a lot for the whole nation, especially the common supporter. I waited for this for a long time, and I think it has been hard for everyone to sit at home at every World Cup back to when I played in 1998," he said.He also said that after the qualification was sealed, 50,000 fans came to meet the players in extreme cold. "Fifty thousand fans came to meet us [after qualification was confirmed] on a Monday in minus four [degrees], so that says it all. They have waited for this moment for so long, and now it is finally here. I feel relieved, because you are living with this pressure in this job. Obviously, after we beat Italy 3-0, everyone said 'Now, finally, we will do it', but you know in football everything can happen," he said. "My feeling is still that I am so relieved, not only for the players, but also the doctors, physios, everyone - because they have maybe been here longer than me and been in more qualifications that have not gone well," he added. On Being a 'Dark Horse' Ahead of the World Cup, Norway have emerged as a "dark horse" to make it deep in the tournament, having placed in Group I with France, Senegal and Iraq. But the coach is not really comfortable with the tag. "I do not think we are dark horses to get all the way. I think we are dark horses in terms of, on our day, we can maybe beat a stronger opponent. But to say that we are dark horses for the whole tournament is too far," he said. "We are in a very hard group. Obviously, France is a big favourite in that group, and then the other three countries have to fight for second place and third place. I think it will be very tight and hopefully we have the organisation and the match-winners to get through," he added. Norway's World Cup Ambitions He is convinced if Norway are at their best, they could play the round of 32 and hopefully beyond. "For Norway, this is the World Cup to express themselves - to show the world that we play, maybe, a different kind of football than what we have done before, and that we are an offensive team with good individuals that work hard for each other," he said.On his ultimate goal for the World Cup, he refused to reveal, saying "my dreams are for myself". "But hopefully we can get the best out of the team and on our day, then we can beat anyone," he signed off. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Norway football team head coach Stale Solbakken hailed team's "easy-going superstar" Erling Haaland and spoke on his team's status as the dark horse contenders to go far in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. A Haaland-powered Norway secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence from the tournament last year under Solbakken, who was part of the squad at the FIFA World Cup 1998. The Manchester City striker has been exceptional for Norway in the Qualifiers and enjoys the status as the biggest superstar of the team. But despite all the stardom, records and club trophies, Erling does not have any ego, and the coach admits he is an "easy guy to coach"."Erling Haaland is a very easy guy to coach," Solbakken said as per FIFA's official website. "He wants the best for the team, he loves to be with his team-mates, and he loves to have fun with all the staff around the team. He is a very easy-going superstar," he added.Solbakkaen says that the qualification means a lot of the whole nation, especially the fans. "I think it means a lot for the whole nation, especially the common supporter. I waited for this for a long time, and I think it has been hard for everyone to sit at home at every World Cup back to when I played in 1998," he said.He also said that after the qualification was sealed, 50,000 fans came to meet the players in extreme cold. "Fifty thousand fans came to meet us [after qualification was confirmed] on a Monday in minus four [degrees], so that says it all. They have waited for this moment for so long, and now it is finally here. I feel relieved, because you are living with this pressure in this job. Obviously, after we beat Italy 3-0, everyone said 'Now, finally, we will do it', but you know in football everything can happen," he said. "My feeling is still that I am so relieved, not only for the players, but also the doctors, physios, everyone - because they have maybe been here longer than me and been in more qualifications that have not gone well," he added.Ahead of the World Cup, Norway have emerged as a "dark horse" to make it deep in the tournament, having placed in Group I with France, Senegal and Iraq. But the coach is not really comfortable with the tag. "I do not think we are dark horses to get all the way. I think we are dark horses in terms of, on our day, we can maybe beat a stronger opponent. But to say that we are dark horses for the whole tournament is too far," he said. "We are in a very hard group. Obviously, France is a big favourite in that group, and then the other three countries have to fight for second place and third place. I think it will be very tight and hopefully we have the organisation and the match-winners to get through," he added.He is convinced if Norway are at their best, they could play the round of 32 and hopefully beyond. "For Norway, this is the World Cup to express themselves - to show the world that we play, maybe, a different kind of football than what we have done before, and that we are an offensive team with good individuals that work hard for each other," he said.On his ultimate goal for the World Cup, he refused to reveal, saying "my dreams are for myself". "But hopefully we can get the best out of the team and on our day, then we can beat anyone," he signed off. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source