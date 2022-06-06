Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Norway Chess: Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in a thrilling armageddon in round five of Norway Chess to remain in top position.

    Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand bags another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen; leads standings snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Norway, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Indian Grand Master Viswanathan Anand returned to winning ways, upstaging world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Classical section early on Monday in the Norway Chess tournament to climb to the top spot. 

    After defeating the Norwegian superstar in the Blitz event that preceded the Classical section, Anand claimed the victory in a thrilling Armageddon (sudden death game) after the regular match ended in a 40-move draw. 

    In the Armageddon, the 52-year old Anand recreated the magic of old when he stunned Carlsen to post a win in 50 moves. With 10 points in his kitty, the Indian GM leads the field with four more rounds to go in the prestigious tournament, which features some of the best players in the sport. 

    Anand had started the Classical section with three straight wins, beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and Hao Wang (China) before American Wesley So ended his streak in the fourth round. Carlsen lies in the second spot with 9.5 points despite losing his long-time rival. So, who won the Blitz section earlier, shares third place with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) on 8.5 points. 

    In the fifth round, So went down to Mamedyarov via Armageddon. In the fifth round, there were wins for Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Norway's Aryan Tari over Teimour Radjabov (Azerbaijan) and Hao Wang. 

    In the other match, Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave won the sudden death game against veteran Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) to improve his score to 7 points. 

    In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players participate in Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's champions league glory is poetic snt

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

    tennis Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay snt

    Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay

    tennis Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open crown fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat snt

    Nadal wins 14th French Open crown; fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat

    uefa nations league portugal vs switzerland Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts snt

    Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts

    Recent Stories

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable - adt

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    football uefa nations league Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional snt

    'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 6, 2022

    Cant charge every member in the house with dowry harassment Delhi court gcw

    Can't charge every member in the house with dowry harassment: Delhi court

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon