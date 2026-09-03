Australian all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary is targeting a place in Australia’s teams across formats. He has set his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup and the following T20 World Cup, expressing his desire to play Test cricket for the country as well.

Australian all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary is targeting a place in Australia’s teams across formats as the country prepares to defend its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title and host the next Men’s T20 World Cup.

Long-Term Goals for Australia

According to the ICC website, Chaudhary told Cricinfo that he wants to play ODI cricket and Tests for Australia, with the 2027 ODI World Cup and the following T20 World Cup his key targets, while hoping to represent the country for as long as possible. "I want to play 50-over cricket and, if I get a chance, Tests too. My first target is the 2027 ODI World Cup, and then the T20 World Cup the following year. I want to represent Australia for as long as I can,” he said.

Debut and Work Ethic

Chaudhary made his T20I debut during Australia’s three-match tour of Bangladesh in June. The 30-year-old, who is yet to feature in an ODI, has attributed his rise in Australian cricket to his strong work ethic. Chaudhary said his approach is to work hard, give his best and make the most of every opportunity to help his team win. "My plan has always been the same: work hard, give your best, and try to make your team win. Whatever opportunity you get, you try to perform," he said.

Upcoming Tour

Chaudhary will travel to India with Australia A later this month for two unofficial Tests and three ODIs against India A. The Delhi-born all-rounder also reflected on the opportunity to represent Australia at the international level.

On Representing His Country

"If you see, most players never get to represent their country. They finish their careers playing domestic cricket. Some move to another country to play club cricket. So, if you love cricket, you just want to play cricket; it doesn't matter for whom," he said.

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