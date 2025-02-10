WATCH: Serena Williams showcases her dancing moves during Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams made a brief appearance on the screen as Kendrick Lamar sang one of his hit tracks, ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Former American tennis player and World No.1 Serena Williams stole the spotlight by enthralling the crowd with her dancing moves during Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9.

Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles squared off for the title on the gridiron (the name for American football field). American singer Jon Batiste sang the Super Bowl national anthem in front of a packed crowd at the Caesars Superdome.

The Super Bowl LIX was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in 2022. The Super Bowl is an American football game between the National Football Conference and American Football Conference. Ahead of the commencement of the Super Bowl LIX clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there was an opening ceremony with a spectacular display of fireworks, heartfelt tribute to NFL legends, and a moving performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ by Lauren Daigle, a former Louisiana State University student.

However, what caught attention was the dancing moves of Serena Williams that left the crowd fascinated. The legendary tennis player made a brief appearance on the screen as Kendrick Lamar sang one of his hit tracks, ‘Not Like Us’ which was released last year. In a video posted by NFL on its X handle (formerly Twitter), where Serena Williams can be seen showcasing her dancing skills.

Serena Williams dancing moves at Super Bowl LIX video here

After the event, Serena Williams took to her X handle and shared a video of her appearance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, considering the growing buzz around her performance.

Serena Williams pre-performance video

Serena Williams retired from her illustrious tennis career after playing her final match at the 2022 US Open. Williams has been one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of tennis, winning 23 Grand Slam titles in her professional career spanning 27 years. Following retirement from his professional tennis career, Serena Williams has been involved in various business ventures, philanthropic work, investments, and making public appearances at major events.

Philadelphia Eagles get their revenge against Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia Eagles managed to get revenge for their defeat in the Super Bowl two years ago with a 40-22 win against Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Philadelphia Eagles took control of the game early, leading 24-0 by halftime. Their defense was strong, sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and intercepting him twice. Rookie defender Cooper DeJean, who turned 22 that day, scored a 38-yard touchdown after one of those interceptions.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl's best player. He completed 17 out of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards and scored a touchdown himself. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a big impact with a 46-yard touchdown catch.

For the Chiefs, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy played well, catching eight passes for 157 yards and scoring two touchdowns. However, despite a strong comeback attempt, the Chiefs couldn't close the gap.

