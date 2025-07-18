Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to jail and probation following a shocking 119 mph crash that left Dallas residents stunned. Full details inside.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation over his role in a horrifying multi-car crash on a Dallas highway in 2024. The verdict was confirmed Thursday by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, concluding a case that shook the NFL and the wider sports world.

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty to two felony charges, collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, both classified as third-degree felonies under Texas law. The judge’s order includes restitution paid to all victims for out-of-pocket medical expenses. However, it remains unclear exactly when Rice will begin serving his 30-day jail sentence.

The incident took place on Dallas’ North Central Expressway, where Rice was caught driving a Lamborghini Urus at speeds exceeding 119 mph. Authorities say he lost control of the vehicle, struck the center median, and triggered a violent six-car crash one-by-one. Shocking details revealed that Rice fled the scene on foot without checking on the injured victims.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot issued a strong statement after the sentencing, condemning Rice’s recklessness: “When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed.”

Rice, through his attorney Royce West, issued a formal apology: “I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

The Kansas City Chiefs responded briefly to the developments, saying: “The club is aware of the reports. With it being an ongoing legal matter, we won’t have a comment at this time.”

The NFL also confirmed that the matter remains under review, which means disciplinary action could still follow from the league.

After a breakout rookie season in 2023, where he led the Chiefs’ receiving end with 79 catches, 938 yards, and seven touchdowns, Rice suffered a torn ACL in 2024. He managed just four appearances this past season before being sidelined.

Despite the injury, Rice was instrumental in Kansas City's playoff run the year prior, setting an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown. His performance helped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time in franchise history.

Rice’s journey began at Southern Methodist University, not far from where the incident took place. Raised in North Richland Hills, just outside of Dallas, the wide receiver had been considered a local hero, until now.