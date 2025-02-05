Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Brazilian star accepts UNBELIEVABLE pay cut to join his boyhood club

It was an emotional homecoming to Santos FC for Neymar Jr as he has returned to the boyhood club after becoming one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr officially made his return to his boyhood Santos FC after exiting the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on mutual agreement. The 33-year-old received a grand reception from the crowd who were present at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium as he was unveiled as the Santos FC’s marquee signing in the January transfer window,

The home fans of Santos FC erupted in cheers as a grand ceremony was arranged to welcome Neymar Jr to the club, where he began his professional football career before plying his trade for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Al Hilal. It was an emotional homecoming to Santos FC for Neymar Jr as he has returned to the boyhood club after becoming one of the greatest footballers in the world. His 18-month stint with Al Hilal was marred by injuries and made only seven appearances for the club since his signing in 2023.

Also read: Neymar Jr Birthday: Will Brazilian international's injury play a role in his return to Santos FC?

Neymar’s failure to keep initial promise with the Al Hilal FC, who signed the Brazilian international for a fee of $97.9 million from PSG, led to the Saudi Pro League parting ways with him on a mutual agreement rather than his contract being terminated unilaterally. Neymar has made a significant amount of money through his career during his stints with Barcelona, PSG, and Al Hilal. At the Catalan club, the Brazilian international earned €10 million annually before he moved to PSG on a world record transfer fee of €222 million. At the French club, Neymar was reportedly earning €36 million annually during his six-year stint with the club.

At Hilal, Neymar was earning a whopping $13.9 million per match and totalling to $97.9 million, making him one of the highest paid footballers at Saudi Club. However, Neymar is not expected to get the financial perks at Santos FC as he has had to take a massive pay cut in order to facilitate his return. The Brazilian star has signed a six-month contract with Santos and as per the report, he will get paid £135,507 per month, which is equivalent to earning approximately £813,000 for his stint at the club.

This is a massive drop in his income compared to what he was earning at the Al Hilal. At the Saudi Pro League Club, Neymar was earning €1.5 million without any tax deduction. His monthly salary at Santos FC is almost 90% pay cut. However, Neymar agreed to a massive pay cut as he is looking to return to form after his career was plagued by injuries over the last few years and earn more game time. If Neymar Jr is able to rediscover his lost form, he can return to Europe with a massive hike in his salary.

Latest Videos