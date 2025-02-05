Neymar Jr Birthday: Will Brazilian international's injury play a role in his return to Santos FC?

For the first time in 12 years, Neymar is celebrating his birthday at Santos as he officially made his return to the boyhood club after leaving Al Hilal on mutual agreement with the Saudi Pro League club.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr turned 33 on Wednesday, February 4. For the first time in 12 years, Neymar is celebrating his birthday at Santos as he officially made his return to the boyhood club after leaving Al Hilal on mutual agreement with the Saudi Pro League club. The Brazilian star’s return to Santos FC is extra special as he made his comeback to his roots after becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time. His homecoming to Santos was highly anticipated as the fans of the club were excited to see the return of the boy who dazzled Vila Belmiro with his dribbling prowess, breathtaking goals and exceptional performances which caught the attention of the European Clubs. Neymar went on to ply his trade for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Al Hilal. However, his return to Santos FC has also raised questions whether his persistent injuries over the last few years will have a significant impact on his performance. On that note, let’s try to understand how his career was plagued by injuries during his stints with Barcelona, PSG, and Al Hila, and whether his return to Santos FC will help him revive his form or if injuries will continue to affect his performances.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar Jr has a history of being on the sidelines for a long period of time. Al Hilal gave a grand welcome to the Brazilian football legend, with a hope that he would lead them to glory. However, his injury setback led the Saudi Pro League club to terminate his contract on a mutual agreement with Neymar Jr. The 33-year-old was out of action for the 2023-24 season due to an ACL tear, which he suffered during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier match against Uruguay in October 2023. He made only seven appearances in his 18-month stint at Al Hilal. His failure to keep initial promise resulted in parting ways with the Saudi Pro League club. Neymar Jr’s injuries have significantly affected his career over the last few years, which raised questions about his future.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At Paris Saint Germain, where he spent seven seasons, Neymar Jr missed over 100 games for the Ligue 1 giants since his signing in 2017. His injury setbacks made him a liability than asset at the PSG during his six-year stint with the club. His frequent injuries refrained him from delivering consistent performances for the club, who had great hopes from Neymar Jr after he was signed for a world record fee of 222 million euros from Barcelona FC in 2017. The longest spell of his injury break at PSG was in the 2018-19 season, when he suffered a metatarsal fracture, which kept him out of action for four months. His absence in the crucial Champions League playoff against Manchester United dashed PSG’s ambitions of gaining European glory. He has been in and out of the PSG squad over the last couple of years until his departure from the club in 2023.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At Barcelona, Neymar Jr emerged as one of the star players in European football as he was at the peak of his career. The Brazilian footballer formed a lethal attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, the injury still played a role during his stint at Catalan club but not as much as in his later years of his career. His significant injury setback came during the 2013-14 season, when suffered a foot injury that ruled him out of Barcelona’s crucial matches, including Copa del Rey. Though there were occasional concerns on Neymar Jr’s injury, the Brazilian forward played a crucial role in Barcelona clinch treble, which includes Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey in 2014-15 season. Barcelona wanted to continue with Neymar for a few more years, but the South American wanted to leave the club to come out of the shadows of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The turning point of his career came after he joined Paris Saint Germain, where injuries played a huge role in determining his footballing future. The injuries became a recurring issue that eventually resulted in his decline to deliver consistent performances at the highest level.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Looking at his injury history over the last few years, the question that pops up in your mind is whether the injury will play a role in his return to boyhood club, Santos FC. In later years of his career, the injuries took a significant toll on his form and fitness, raising doubts whether he can regain past brilliance. Most of the top European clubs overlooked him because of his persistent injuries. While his return to Santos FC was an emotional homecoming for Neymar Jr as it was where he began his professional career, his persistent injuries might limit his impact on his pitch. Given his career plagued by injuries which kept him out of action for months and even for an entire season, Neymar Jr stint at Santos FC is likely to be filled with uncertainty. His presence at Santos FC is expected to boost the popularity and morale of the club as he returned to his roots after becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time, but his ability to consistently deliver on the field for the team remains unquestionable. It remains to be seen whether Neymar Jr can defy his injury-prone career to have a successful stint at Santos FC.

