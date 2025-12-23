New Zealand's tour of India, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, is seen as key preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. Mitchell Santner will captain the T20I side and Michael Bracewell the ODI squad, with several senior players returning.

The five-match T20I series, which follows three ODIs, is seen as a crucial opportunity for New Zealand to acclimatize to sub-continent conditions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on February 7, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Squad Leadership and Player Management

Mitchell Santner will lead the T20I side as he continues his return from injury, while Michael Bracewell has been appointed captain for the ODI series. Several senior players return across the two formats, alongside a number of emerging names rewarded for strong recent performances, including the likes of Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson, as well as Michael Rae,who made his debut in the second Test against the West Indies. Kyle Jamieson features in both formats following his recovery, while Mark Chapman and Matt Henry are set to return in the T20Is. Players like Jacob Duffy, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will O'Rourke and Blair Tickner have been rested or ruled out due to injury management and workload considerations, as New Zealand carefully manage workloads ahead of a busy calendar, where they also compete in the ICC World Test Championship 25-27.

The T20I squad will be bolstered later in the series by the arrival of players finishing franchise commitments, allowing New Zealand to field a near full-strength group before naming their final T20 World Cup squad in mid-January.

Coach's Perspective on Sub-continent Challenge

Head coach Rob Walter highlighted the value of touring India at this stage of the cycle, noting that exposure to spin-friendly conditions will be vital for New Zealand's World Cup ambitions. "Playing in the sub-continent is obviously very different to what we're used to in New Zealand, so any opportunity we can get to expose our guys to those conditions can only be a good thing, especially prior to a T20 World Cup in the subcontinent," he said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

Maiden Call-ups and Full Squads

The tour also marks a major milestone for left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox, who has earned his maiden international call-up after consistent performances for the A side, while Kristian Clarke is another uncapped inclusion in the ODI squad.

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

New Zealand ODI squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young. (ANI)