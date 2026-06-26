The Netherlands started the match with a bang. Tunisia's defensive midfielder Ellyes Skhiri scored a disastrous own goal just 3 minutes in, giving the Dutch a 1-0 lead. It didn't stop there. At the 7-minute mark, Virgil van Dijk's header from a set piece found Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, who made it 2-0.

Netherlands vs Tunisia: In a crucial Group F match at the World Cup, the Netherlands faced Tunisia at the Kansas City Stadium early on Friday, Indian time. The Dutch team secured a comfortable 3-1 victory, booking their spot in the Round of 32.

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The Netherlands came out all guns blazing right from the start. The pressure was so intense that just three minutes into the game, Tunisia's defensive midfielder Ellyes Skhiri unfortunately scored an own goal.

This gave the Netherlands an early 1-0 lead. But the action didn't stop there. In the 7th minute, a set piece led to another goal. Virgil van Dijk headed the ball to Dutch striker Brian Brobbey.

From the middle of the box, Brobbey fired a powerful right-footed shot into the top right corner, making the score 2-0. Tunisia tried to fight back in the 9th minute.

Ali Abdi took a shot from outside the box following a cross from Anice Ben Slimane, but it missed the target. Then, at the 12-minute mark, Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen saved a header from Ben Slimane.

Tunisia Crumbles Under Dutch Attack!

The Netherlands missed a chance in the 17th minute when Jan Paul van Hecke's header went wide. Two minutes later, Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen saved a right-footed shot from Tijjani Reijnders. The match was a whirlwind of attacks. Donyell Malen's shot flew wide in the 29th minute.

A minute later, Cody Gakpo's header from a Donyell Malen cross also went off target. Tunisia then missed a golden opportunity in the 32nd minute, with Ismaël Gharbi failing to convert.

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In the 42nd minute, a shot from Netherlands' goalscorer Brian Brobbey was blocked. Just before the break, in the 44th minute, Tunisia's keeper saved a shot from Denzel Dumfries. The first half ended with the score at 2-0. Early in the second half, at 51 minutes, a shot from Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries was blocked.

But Tunisia struck back in the 54th minute. After a corner, Hannibal Mejbri delivered a cross, and forward Hazem Mastouri scored with a brilliant header.

However, the Netherlands extended their lead again in the 62nd minute. Jan Paul van Hecke's header from the left side of the six-yard box found the back of the net, putting the Dutch ahead 3-1. Tunisia didn't give up. In the 65th minute, their forward Hazem Mastouri's right-footed shot was saved by goalkeeper Verbruggen.

The Dutch made several changes to their lineup, bringing on Justin Kluivert for Tijjani Reijnders, Crysencio Summerville for Donyell Malen, and Teun Koopmeiners for Frenkie de Jong.

Netherlands reach Round of 32 with a 3-1 win

For Tunisia, Firas Chaouat came on for Ismaël Gharbi. In the 76th minute, Tunisia launched another attack, and a shot from Hannibal Mejbri was saved. Ellyes Achouri then missed a chance. The Netherlands countered in the 78th minute, but a header from centre-back Virgil van Dijk was saved by the opposition keeper.

In the 80th minute, Nathan Aké missed a chance for the Dutch. Right at the 90-minute mark, Tunisia's forward Hazem Mastouri missed another opportunity. No more goals were scored, and the match ended 3-1. With this win, the Netherlands finished as group toppers with 7 points from three matches and moved to the next round.

Netherlands and Japan officially qualify from Group F

Meanwhile, Japan also secured their place in the next round as the second team from the group with 5 points from three matches. The tournament rules state that after the top two teams from each of the 12 groups advance to the Round of 32, eight more teams will join them.

These will be the eight best third-placed teams from across all 12 groups. So, one more team from eight of the twelve groups will qualify, which will be decided after all group matches are over.

In Group F, the Japan-Sweden match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Sweden with 4 points. This makes their qualification to the next round almost certain.

Based on the current rankings of third-placed teams across all groups, the Swedes are at the top. Officially, Netherlands and Japan have advanced to the Round of 32 from Group F, while Tunisia has been knocked out of the World Cup.