NBA: Warrior's legend Andre Iguodala's Top 5 Career-Defining Moments

Andre Iguodala’s legacy is built on clutch performances and defensive brilliance. From his 2015 Finals MVP to unforgettable game-winning plays, here are his top five moments.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Andre Iguodala's pro league career is marked by pivotal performances that have solidified his legacy as a clutch player and invaluable team member. Here are his top five unforgettable moments:

1. 2015 NBA Finals MVP

In the 2015 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, Coach Steve Kerr made a strategic decision to insert Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup. This move proved transformative.

Iguodala's defensive prowess limited LeBron James' effectiveness, and his offensive contributions were equally vital. Averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game during the series, Iguodala's all-around performance earned him the Finals MVP award, a rare honor for a player who didn't start during the regular season.

2. Crucial Block in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals

During the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors were clinging to a slim lead in the closing moments of Game 6. James Harden attempted a potential game-tying three-pointer, but Iguodala's quick reflexes and defensive acumen led to a clean block, securing the Warriors' victory and advancing them to the Conference Finals. This play exemplified Iguodala's reputation as a clutch defender in high-stakes situations.

3. Game-Winning Three-Pointer Against the Toronto Raptors in 2019 NBA Finals

In Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors were ahead by just two points with under 10 seconds remaining. As the Raptors' defense collapsed on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the ball found its way to Iguodala. With unwavering composure, he drained a three-pointer, extending the lead to five and sealing the win for Golden State. This clutch shot shifted momentum in the series and showcased Iguodala's ability to deliver under pressure.

4. Defensive Mastery in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals

Facing the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Warriors were on the brink of victory in Game 3. With less than a minute left and the Warriors up by three, LeBron James drove to the basket, aiming to cut the deficit. Iguodala met him at the rim, executing a clean strip that prevented a crucial score. This defensive play was instrumental in the Warriors securing the win and eventually, the championship, highlighting Iguodala's defensive intelligence and timing.

5. Jersey Retirement Ceremony in 2025

On February 23, 2025, the Golden State Warriors honored Andre Iguodala by retiring his No. 9 jersey. The ceremony took place at the Chase Center following a game against the Dallas Mavericks. Teammates, coaches, and fans gathered to celebrate Iguodala's contributions to the franchise, including four NBA championships and a Finals MVP award. This event immortalized his impact on the team and solidified his legacy within the Warriors' storied history.

Andre Iguodala's career is a testament to his versatility, defensive tenacity, and clutch performances. These moments not only underscore his individual brilliance but also his integral role in the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

