NBA: Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe

NBA: Kyrie Irving has delivered some of the most electrifying moments in NBA history. From his 57-point game to his legendary 2016 Finals three, here are his top five career highlights.

NBA: Kyrie Irvings Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

NBA: Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled players in the pro league. With his elite ball-handling, clutch shot-making, and ability to take over games, he has produced some unforgettable moments in his career. From dazzling crossovers to championship-clinching shots, here are the top five moments of Kyrie Irving’s career.

#5 The 57-Point Masterpiece vs Spurs (2015)

Before Kyrie Irving became an NBA champion, he made headlines with jaw-dropping performances. In a game against the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in 2015, Kyrie exploded for a career-high 57 points, shooting 20-of-32 from the field and 7-of-7 from three. With clutch shots in overtime, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-125 victory, cementing himself as one of the best-scoring guards in the league.

#4 The 50-Point Brooklyn Debut (2019)

When Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, expectations were high. He wasted no time making an impact, dropping 50 points in his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the Nets lost in overtime, Irving’s performance, including his mesmerizing handles and smooth shooting, was a statement that he had arrived in Brooklyn as a true superstar.

#3 The "Uncle Drew" Performance vs Celtics (2017 ECF, Game 4)

In the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers needed a big game from Kyrie to take control of the series. He responded with 42 points, including an incredible third quarter where he scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. His ability to weave through defenders and finish at the rim left the Celtics defense helpless.

#2 The Clutch Game 7 Performance in 2016 NBA Finals

One of the most iconic moments in NBA history, Kyrie Irving’s dagger three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals. With 53 seconds left and the game tied at 89, Irving pulled up over Stephen Curry and drilled a three to give the Cavaliers the lead. This shot helped Cleveland complete the 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, securing the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship.

#1 The 60-Point Explosion vs Magic (2022)

Irving’s greatest scoring night came in March 2022, when he torched the Orlando Magic for 60 points, hitting 20-of-31 shots, including 8 threes. It was a pure showcase of offensive brilliance, making him the second player in Nets history to reach 60 points in a game.

