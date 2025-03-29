NBA: Top 5 Worst Reference Performances From This Season

Read Full Article

NBA: Referees play an important role in maintaining the integrity and flow of NBA games. However, the 2024-25 season has witnessed several officiating decisions that have lit controversy among players, coaches, and fans alike. Here are five instances where referee performances were notably questioned.

1. Warriors vs. Rockets - December 12, 2024

In a tightly contested NBA Cup quarterfinal, the Golden State Warriors faced the Houston Rockets. With mere seconds remaining and the Warriors leading, a loose ball foul was called 80 feet from the basket against Jonathan Kuminga. This decision granted the Rockets free throws, allowing them to clinch a 91-90 victory. Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr was visibly frustrated, labeling the call as "unconscionable" and emphasizing its impact on the game's outcome.

2. Grizzlies vs. Rockets - February 2025

During a late-game scenario, the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of sealing a win against the Houston Rockets. Jaylen Wells of the Grizzlies was advancing for a potential game-clinching basket when play was abruptly halted due to an incorrect timeout call by the referees. The officials mistakenly believed that Grizzlies' head coach Taylor Jenkins had signaled for a timeout, leading to a stoppage that disrupted the flow of play. Analyst Charles Barkley criticized the referees for this error, highlighting its significant impact on the game's conclusion.

3. Kings vs. Nuggets - March 2025

Following a narrow loss to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings' star DeMar DeRozan publicly criticized the officiating, describing it as "terrible." DeRozan's frustration stemmed from perceived inconsistencies in foul calls during crucial moments of the game. His comments led to a $25,000 fine imposed by the NBA, underscoring the league's stance on public critiques of officiating.

4. Celtics vs. Bulls - December 19, 2024

In a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, the game was marked by several contentious calls that drew the ire of Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla and star player Jaylen Brown. Mazzulla had multiple confrontations with officials, while Brown received a technical foul that he deemed unwarranted. These incidents highlighted ongoing concerns about referee consistency and the subjective nature of technical fouls.

5. League-Wide Officiating Concerns

Beyond individual game incidents, the 2024-25 season has seen a broader debate on officiating standards. An annual players' poll revealed that over a quarter of NBA players identified officiating as the league's most significant issue, citing inconsistencies and a lack of accountability. Referee Scott Foster was notably mentioned, with 25.4% of players labeling him as the worst official, pointing to personal biases and unprofessional interactions with players.

