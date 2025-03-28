NBA: Top 5 Defensive Plays of the 2024-25 Season That Changed Games

Read Full Article

NBA: In a league celebrated for high-scoring spectacles, the 2024-25 season has proven that defense can be just as thrilling. When possession matters, a well-timed block or steal can shift momentum and match results as well. This season, a handful of defensive plays have not only stunned fans but also affected the outcomes. Here are five defensive moments that show the heart and hustle of NBA basketball.

1. Draymond Green's Defensive Masterclass Against Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, Draymond Green showcased his defensive prowess by holding Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless when guarding him. Green's defense contributed to the Warriors' victory and made his case for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

2. Dyson Daniels' Record-Breaking Steal Against the Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels made history by becoming the youngest player to reach 200 steals in a season, surpassing Magic Johnson's record. In a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Daniels recorded five steals, leading the Hawks to a 132-119 victory.

Also Read: Chris Paul's Top 5 Most Iconic Moments That Defined His Career

3. Blake Wesley's Triple Steal Performance in Spurs' Victory Over Raptors

During a dominant 123-89 win over the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs' Blake Wesley demonstrated his defensive skills with three crucial steals. His efforts were important in the Spurs' defensive strategy, leading to 22 Toronto turnovers.

4. Jimmy Butler's Defensive Impact Elevates the Warriors

Though not a singular moment but since joining the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has significantly improved the team's defensive performance. His presence has been a key factor in the Warriors' resurgence as title contenders this season.

5. Knicks' Defensive Adjustment Leads to Victory Over Mavericks

In a recent game, the New York Knicks' defensive adjustments in the second half, including increased ball pressure, were pivotal in their 128-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This strategy effectively neutralized the Mavericks' offense, showcasing the Knicks' defensive resilience.

Latest Videos