NBA off-season 2022: Boston Celtics acquires Malcolm Brogdon in trade

The Boston Celtics got the point guard it was seeking Friday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics reportedly acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. The deal will cost the Celtics five players and a 2023 first-round pick. In exchange for Brogdon, the Pacers will receive Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas and Daniel Theis. None of the players was considered part of the Celtics’ long-term future. Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per contest last season. He won the Rookie of the Year award with the Milwaukee Bucks after the 2016-17 NBA season and has been a solid player over his career, averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists over six seasons. Brogdon has three years left on his contract. He’ll make over $22 million each of the following three seasons.

The move comes weeks after the Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Turnovers plagued the Celtics throughout the series. Boston had 23 turnovers in Game 6, including seven on 11 possessions at the end of the second quarter. Those issues led some to question whether the Celtics needed to add a point guard. The Brogdon acquisition takes some pressure off Smart to be the team’s primary option running the point.

Along with the Brogdon Trade, The Boston Celtics reportedly acquired veteran Forward Danilo Gallinari. The Italian forward was an essential part of the Hawks’ two straight playoff appearances, averaging 12.4 points per game in his two-season stint. The Hawks traded him in the Dejounte Murray trade package to the Spurs. The rebuilding Spurs waived the forward, making him a free agent. Gallinari is expected to receive a two-year worth of $13 million from the Celtics.