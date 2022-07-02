Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Boston Celtics acquires Malcolm Brogdon in trade

    On an eventful day for the Boston Celtics, the 2022 NBA Finalists acquired Malcolm Brogdon via trade, which saw them give up five players and a first-round pick.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Boston Celtics acquires Malcolm Brogdon in trade-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    The Boston Celtics got the point guard it was seeking Friday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics reportedly acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. The deal will cost the Celtics five players and a 2023 first-round pick. In exchange for Brogdon, the Pacers will receive Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas and Daniel Theis. None of the players was considered part of the Celtics’ long-term future. Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per contest last season. He won the Rookie of the Year award with the Milwaukee Bucks after the 2016-17 NBA season and has been a solid player over his career, averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists over six seasons. Brogdon has three years left on his contract. He’ll make over $22 million each of the following three seasons.

    The move comes weeks after the Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Turnovers plagued the Celtics throughout the series. Boston had 23 turnovers in Game 6, including seven on 11 possessions at the end of the second quarter. Those issues led some to question whether the Celtics needed to add a point guard. The Brogdon acquisition takes some pressure off Smart to be the team’s primary option running the point.

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

    Along with the Brogdon Trade, The Boston Celtics reportedly acquired veteran Forward Danilo Gallinari. The Italian forward was an essential part of the Hawks’ two straight playoff appearances, averaging 12.4 points per game in his two-season stint. The Hawks traded him in the Dejounte Murray trade package to the Spurs. The rebuilding Spurs waived the forward, making him a free agent. Gallinari is expected to receive a two-year worth of $13 million from the Celtics.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    Indian super league 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC CFC signs striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana, here is more on him-ayh

    Chennaiyin FC signs striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana; here's more on him

    Here is how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract-ayh

    Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta sexy bodycon dress price will leave you stunned drb

    Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages Here is why drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    It is a small, cold town - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle United by ex-Brazil international Edmundo-krn

    'It's a small, cold town' - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle by ex-Brazil international Edmundo

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top adds oomph to her style drb

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top; adds oomph to her style

    Udaipur murder 4 accused sent to 10 day NIA remand attacked by mob gcw

    Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day NIA remand, attacked by mob

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon