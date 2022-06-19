NBA: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook's offensive role

One of the most significant issues with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2021-22 was the lack of fit on the roster. Part of this problem was Russell Westbrook's role, especially when used off-ball. Westbrook, one of the worst high-volume shooters in league history, was often spotting up with the shot-clock running out. New Head Coach Darvin Ham doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of Frank Vogel and, instead, will attempt to diversify Russ' Role in the offence. In a recent interview, coach Darvin Ham, a former Milwaukee Bucks championship-winning assistant, talked about the style of play.

Ham said, "I think the style of play we're going to have, all of those guys, not only just Russ but LeBron, AD, will be able to share the load. I mentioned to Russ how I'm built, the success I've seen recently in the last nine years, and the last four years being with Coach Bud in Milwaukee."

"A defensive mindset is one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our team's foundation. Being able to defend at a high level, I challenged him, and he accepted the challenge. That's a part of the word sacrifice we used. And, being able to move him around in different spaces on the floor as we return on the offensive end," added Ham.

Specifically, about Russ' role, Ham added, "Sometimes he's going to be off the ball slashing, sometimes he's going to be in the dunker [spot], sometimes he's going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick and rolls. He can diversify his plan of attack where he's not just rushing the ball up the court, facing three defenders every time. Everybody needs to be involved with what we're doing on both sides of the ball, and I think it'll make it easier, lighten the load, and allow us to get stronger as the season gets longer."