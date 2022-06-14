Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: 'I've always been a competitor' - Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reflects on his career

    NBA 2022 Finals Golden State Warriors hero Andrew Wiggins reflected on his eventful career in a Chris Haynes interview on Monday.

    NBA national basketball association: I have always been a competitor - Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reflects on his career-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Andrew Wiggins reflected on his career in an insightful interview with Yahoo's Chris Haynes just before Game 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals. Wiggins talked about the trade that sent him to Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 after the NBA Draft, where he was selected number one. The Small forward for Golden State Warriors also discussed the notion of him being not competitive earlier in his career, according to his critics. Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins as the number one pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after being rated one of the best prospects because of his illustrious high school and college career. However, Wiggins was soon traded by the Cavs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Cavs were looking to contend and were interested in then-Timberwolves star Kevin Love.

    Wiggins recalled being sold by the Cavs after being drafted there as he said, "It was a tough time, I can't lie." While Wiggins never took the trade personally, he did use it for motivation when he went up against the Cavaliers, as Wiggins would have his best career games against his former team.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 off-season - Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton

    "I had them circled on the calendar. I knew exactly when they [Warriors] were coming for sure. I was ready. I wanted to show them what they were missing, show them I'm doing better over here. That was my mindset back then. It was always fun and competitive playing a team that had traded you. It wasn't an easy experience, but I feel like that's what kept me motivated and competitive," added Wiggins.

    After winning rookie of the year and showing flashes, many felt like Wiggins was stagnating with the Timberwolves, with critics calling him "unmotivated". However, since being traded from the Timberwolves, Wiggins has thrived with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins said about the change of scenery and how his career has changed, "I would never say that I wasn't competitive at any point. I was just on a losing team [in Minnesota], I used to score more and do pretty much everything, but now I'm on a winning team. "

    ALSO READ: NBA FINALS 2022 - GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS STARS PRAISE ANDREW WIGGINS AFTER GAME 5 WIN

    "So, in everything I do, people will appreciate it more, and that's what winning does. No one respects losers, and I feel that. Everyone says they want to be a winner, but everyone can't do it. People respect winners, and I'm happy to be in this situation," continued Wiggins. After a game-winning performance in Game 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wiggins is only one game away from his first championship in his first playoff run.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons

    NBA 2022 off-season: Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton-krn

    NBA 2022 off-season: Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Golden State Warriors stars praise Andrew Wiggins after Game 5 win vs Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors stars praise Andrew Wiggins after Game 5 win

    football 'Dancing' goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne sparks meme fest after sending Australia to Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    'Dancing' goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne sparks meme fest after sending Australia to Qatar World Cup

    Recent Stories

    football Messi-led Argentina one of the favourites to lift Qatar World Cup 2022 says Luka Modric snt

    Messi-led Argentina one of the favourites to lift World Cup 2022, says Modric

    Air India to pay Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers with valid tickets gcw

    Air India to pay Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers with valid tickets

    7 times Anushka Sharma exuded summer vibes in sexy swimsuits snt

    7 times Anushka Sharma exuded summer vibes in sexy swimsuits

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon