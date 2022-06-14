NBA: 'I've always been a competitor' - Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reflects on his career

Andrew Wiggins reflected on his career in an insightful interview with Yahoo's Chris Haynes just before Game 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals. Wiggins talked about the trade that sent him to Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 after the NBA Draft, where he was selected number one. The Small forward for Golden State Warriors also discussed the notion of him being not competitive earlier in his career, according to his critics. Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins as the number one pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after being rated one of the best prospects because of his illustrious high school and college career. However, Wiggins was soon traded by the Cavs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Cavs were looking to contend and were interested in then-Timberwolves star Kevin Love.

Wiggins recalled being sold by the Cavs after being drafted there as he said, "It was a tough time, I can't lie." While Wiggins never took the trade personally, he did use it for motivation when he went up against the Cavaliers, as Wiggins would have his best career games against his former team.

"I had them circled on the calendar. I knew exactly when they [Warriors] were coming for sure. I was ready. I wanted to show them what they were missing, show them I'm doing better over here. That was my mindset back then. It was always fun and competitive playing a team that had traded you. It wasn't an easy experience, but I feel like that's what kept me motivated and competitive," added Wiggins.

After winning rookie of the year and showing flashes, many felt like Wiggins was stagnating with the Timberwolves, with critics calling him "unmotivated". However, since being traded from the Timberwolves, Wiggins has thrived with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins said about the change of scenery and how his career has changed, "I would never say that I wasn't competitive at any point. I was just on a losing team [in Minnesota], I used to score more and do pretty much everything, but now I'm on a winning team. "

"So, in everything I do, people will appreciate it more, and that's what winning does. No one respects losers, and I feel that. Everyone says they want to be a winner, but everyone can't do it. People respect winners, and I'm happy to be in this situation," continued Wiggins. After a game-winning performance in Game 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wiggins is only one game away from his first championship in his first playoff run.