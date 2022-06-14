Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors stars praise Andrew Wiggins after Game 5 win

    Andrew Wiggins was praised by his teammates in the post-game presser after a 26-point performance in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics.

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Golden State Warriors stars praise Andrew Wiggins after Game 5 win vs Boston Celtics-krn
    San Francisco, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    With a Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins stepped up when the Golden State Warriors needed it the most. Wiggins scored 26 points with his 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Thanks to this and his intangible elite defence, the Warriors are now 3-2 up in the NBA 2022 Finals. Game 6 is in Boston [and Game 7 in Golden State, if needed].

    Talking about Andrew Wiggins, four-time all-star Draymond Green said, “Coming into this year, he was an All-Star starter for a reason. The bigger the challenge we’ve thrown in front of him, the bigger he’s responded. You want a guy like that. When the stage gets big, they respond and play their best basketball, and that’s what he’s been doing.”

    On Stephen Curry’s uncharacteristic shooting night where he went 0-9 from three, Draymond said, “He was 0-for-9 from 3. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6 — and that’s exactly what we need. A win is a win. Whether Steph gets 43, 10, four, or whether he finishes with 16-for-22 shooting, a win is a win.”

    “We have spoken about helping him, and I don’t think he’s been out there helpless like that’s the narrative. But everybody’s doing their part, and tonight, a night that he didn’t have it going, we found offence elsewhere, and that’s kind of what it’s been,” added Draymond.

    Klay Thompson also praised Wiggins and the rest of the Warriors team, saying, “I can go down the list. We just had contributions from the whole roster. Gary plays bigger than any other 6’2” NBA player I’ve seen... And then, with Draymond, he got us going early with his pressure. Draymond is the heart and soul of this team.”

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
