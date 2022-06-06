Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    Led by another Stephen Curry masterclass, the Golden State Warriors levelled the NBA finals series 1-1 against the Boston Celtics.

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chase Center, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 107-88 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, behind a well-executed game plan on both sides of the ball. 

    In terms of scorelines, Game 2 was very similar to Game 1. The two teams remained close throughout the half. However, unlike in Game 1, Jayson Tatum scored the ball well. 

    In the first quarter alone, the Celtics star outscored his Game 1 tally, scoring 13 points, including three three-pointers. 

    Stephen Curry started well again for the Warriors, leading his team with 10 points and three assists in the first period. 

    The second quarter was a low-scoring affair. Jayson Tatum led the quarter in scoring with 8 points; however, the Warriors won the quarter 21-20 and took a two-point lead into half-time. 

    Also read: LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

    The Warriors dominated the third quarter again, but by an unexpected margin. The Home team outscored the Celtics by 21 points to almost seal the game. Again, Stephen Curry was instrumental as he scored 14 of his team’s 35 points. 

    The Warriors were disciplined in their rotations on the defensive end and contained the Celtics to 14 points and 4/17 shooting from the field. The Warriors would end the third quarter on a 19-2

    Any hopes of a Game 1 type Celtics fourth-quarter comeback were dashed when the Warriors increased their lead to 29 at the 10:45 mark of the fourth quarter. 

    The Celtics would pull their starters and effectively waive the white flag. The Warriors would follow suit a few minutes later, and the final margin was 19 points. 

    The Warriors’ standout performer was Stephen Curry, who scored 29 points while only playing three quarters. The Warriors also got better performances on both sides of the ball from Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. 

    Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ best player with 28 points, including six 3-point makes out of nine. However, he did not have much assistance offensively, with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Al Horford all struggling. 

    Also read: NBA: Bobby Portis expected to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks

    The Celtics will look to bounce back at home in Game 3, which takes place on Thursday at 6:30 AM IST.

    Warriors' comeback has sparked massive excitement among the Dubs, with several taking to Twitter to laud Stephen Curry's 'incredible' show. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's champions league glory is poetic snt

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

    tennis Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay snt

    Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay

    tennis Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open crown fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat snt

    Nadal wins 14th French Open crown; fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat

    uefa nations league portugal vs switzerland Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts snt

    Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download - adt

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours RBA

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours

    AP SSC Results 2022 Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result today know details gcw

    AP SSC Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result today; know details

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage - adt

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon