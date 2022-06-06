NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

Led by another Stephen Curry masterclass, the Golden State Warriors levelled the NBA finals series 1-1 against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 107-88 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, behind a well-executed game plan on both sides of the ball.

In terms of scorelines, Game 2 was very similar to Game 1. The two teams remained close throughout the half. However, unlike in Game 1, Jayson Tatum scored the ball well.

In the first quarter alone, the Celtics star outscored his Game 1 tally, scoring 13 points, including three three-pointers.

Stephen Curry started well again for the Warriors, leading his team with 10 points and three assists in the first period.

The second quarter was a low-scoring affair. Jayson Tatum led the quarter in scoring with 8 points; however, the Warriors won the quarter 21-20 and took a two-point lead into half-time.

The Warriors dominated the third quarter again, but by an unexpected margin. The Home team outscored the Celtics by 21 points to almost seal the game. Again, Stephen Curry was instrumental as he scored 14 of his team’s 35 points.

The Warriors were disciplined in their rotations on the defensive end and contained the Celtics to 14 points and 4/17 shooting from the field. The Warriors would end the third quarter on a 19-2

Any hopes of a Game 1 type Celtics fourth-quarter comeback were dashed when the Warriors increased their lead to 29 at the 10:45 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics would pull their starters and effectively waive the white flag. The Warriors would follow suit a few minutes later, and the final margin was 19 points.

The Warriors’ standout performer was Stephen Curry, who scored 29 points while only playing three quarters. The Warriors also got better performances on both sides of the ball from Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ best player with 28 points, including six 3-point makes out of nine. However, he did not have much assistance offensively, with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Al Horford all struggling.

The Celtics will look to bounce back at home in Game 3, which takes place on Thursday at 6:30 AM IST.

Warriors' comeback has sparked massive excitement among the Dubs, with several taking to Twitter to laud Stephen Curry's 'incredible' show. Here's a look at some of the reactions: