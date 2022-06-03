Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

    Lakers star LeBron James becomes the second billionaire from the NBA, joining Michael Jordan 

    la lakers LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire net worth krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    LA Lakers star LeBron James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire, with earnings of up to 1.2 billion dollars, according to Forbes. 

    The NBA superstar has accumulated his valuation primarily from his various investments and endorsements combined with one of the most significant contracts in the NBA. 

    James became a minority investor in Liverpool Football Club in 2011. In the decade since, the club’s value has risen from 619 million to 4.1 billion dollars, netting James a significant profit. 

    James also owns stakes in a production company, a pizza chain, and headphone manufacturer Beats Audio. His Beats, Beachbody Fitness, and Ladder Nutrition investments are worth a combined 500 million dollars.

    Also read: Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more 

    Meanwhile, the Spring Hill Production Company earns James around 300 million dollars, which he invested in through his long-time business partner Maverick Carter. 

    The production studio helped to produce the Space Jam reboot in 2021, which James starred in, and has six projects listed for 2022 and 2023. His Fenway Sports Group stake is worth an additional 90 million, with real estate and his Blaze Pizza chain worth 110 million.

    James has lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, AT&T, PepsiCo, and Walmart. He also has one of the most impressive NBA resumes with four championships, four MVPs, 18 All-NBA teams, and 18 All-Star teams, the latter being NBA records. 

    Despite entering his 19th season in a few months, James is still playing at a high level, leading to him being the second-highest-paid player in the league [annually] even at age 37.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Asian Cup qualification Sunil Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games' snt

    Asian Cup qualification: Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games'

    Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season krn

    RR's Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season

    NBA national basketball association commissioner Adam Silver happy with parity of opportunity-krn

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver happy with 'parity of opportunity'

    football Barcelona's new kit for 2022-23 unveiled; here's how boss Xavi Hernandez reacted snt

    Barcelona's new kit for 2022-23 unveiled; here's how boss Xavi Hernandez reacted

    Cristiano Ronaldo: I don't follow records; records follow me-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I don't follow records; records follow me'

    Recent Stories

    Pictures How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals RBA

    Bikini Pictures: How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals

    football Asian Cup qualification Sunil Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games' snt

    Asian Cup qualification: Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games'

    Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season krn

    RR's Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season

    NBA national basketball association commissioner Adam Silver happy with parity of opportunity-krn

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver happy with 'parity of opportunity'

    3 must have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps gcw

    3 must-have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon