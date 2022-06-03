LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

Lakers star LeBron James becomes the second billionaire from the NBA, joining Michael Jordan

LA Lakers star LeBron James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire, with earnings of up to 1.2 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

The NBA superstar has accumulated his valuation primarily from his various investments and endorsements combined with one of the most significant contracts in the NBA.

James became a minority investor in Liverpool Football Club in 2011. In the decade since, the club’s value has risen from 619 million to 4.1 billion dollars, netting James a significant profit.

James also owns stakes in a production company, a pizza chain, and headphone manufacturer Beats Audio. His Beats, Beachbody Fitness, and Ladder Nutrition investments are worth a combined 500 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the Spring Hill Production Company earns James around 300 million dollars, which he invested in through his long-time business partner Maverick Carter.

The production studio helped to produce the Space Jam reboot in 2021, which James starred in, and has six projects listed for 2022 and 2023. His Fenway Sports Group stake is worth an additional 90 million, with real estate and his Blaze Pizza chain worth 110 million.

James has lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, AT&T, PepsiCo, and Walmart. He also has one of the most impressive NBA resumes with four championships, four MVPs, 18 All-NBA teams, and 18 All-Star teams, the latter being NBA records.

Despite entering his 19th season in a few months, James is still playing at a high level, leading to him being the second-highest-paid player in the league [annually] even at age 37.