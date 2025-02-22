NBA: 5 Most Heated Moments of Kevin Durant

NBA: Kevin Durant’s competitive fire has sparked some unforgettable clashes on the court. From heated exchanges with Russell Westbrook to intense face-offs with Joel Embiid, here are KD’s top five heated moments.

NBA : 5 Most Heated Moments of Kevin Durant
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

NBA: Kevin Durant has never shied away from on-court confrontations. Known for his elite scoring ability and competitive fire, the two-time NBA champion has had several heated moments throughout his career. Whether it's trash-talking former teammates or getting into verbal spats with opponents, Durant’s intensity is unique in itself. Here are five of his most intense on-court moments.

#5 Kevin Durant vs Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns star went head-to-head with Sacramento Kings’ Chris Paul. After he won possession, Kevin Durant turned towards Chris Paul and started clapping. The verbal argument went on until the referee awarded the duo a double technical foul. The soft call ensured a round of boos from the fans in the center.

#4 Kevin Durant vs Joel Embiid

During his stint at Brooklyn Nets, Durant was aggressive with his play as well as with his character. In a game against the Philippines 76ers, Durant approached Joel Embiid just before a free throw. The referee had to separate both players, and Kevin Durant was awarded a double technical foul.

Also Read: NBA Off-Season Draft: 5 Teams Desperate to Land Kevin Durant

#3 Durant loses cool against Pistons

In another of his Brooklyn Nets days,’ Kevin Durant put out his frustration in a very aggressive manner. Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk set a screen successfully for his team against Kevin Durant. This irked Durant, who went on to shove Olynyk to the floor. The then Brooklyn Nets star was ejected and handed a flagrant foul.

#2 Kevin Durant vs Devin Booker

In a Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game, Devin Booker was guarding Durant. However, despite that, Durant managed to smash a three. When the possession went to the Phoenix Suns, Durant ran toward Booker and started blocking. Certain pushing and shoving involved between the duo. And now Booker and Durant are teammates in the Phoenix Suns.

#1 Kevin Durant vs Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s OKC Thunder were playing fine defense against the Golden State Warriors. In one instance, Westbrook made a steal on Kevin Durant, and the latter started chatting up his best friend from the old days. He kept saying something to Russell Westbrook, trying to get on his nerves.

