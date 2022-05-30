NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't "good enough"

Despite arguably being the best player in the series, Jimmy Butler says he was "not good enough" in the conference finals against the Celtics in the NBA 2022 Playoffs.

After a hard-fought seven-game series loss against the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler said he was "not good enough" in the conference finals against the Celtics. While Butler has always been a team-first player, such a statement has surprised fans as Butler has been phenomenal throughout the series and had another great game today as he scored 35 efficient points.

For the series against the Celtics, Butler averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Butler began the series on fire with 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. He played a crucial role in the second half, which would get the Heat the win. Butler was one of the only offensive performers for the Heat in Game 2 as it was thrashed 127-102. In Game 3, Butler was part of the big first quarter, giving the Heat a 20+ point lead. However, Butler could not return in the second half due to a knee injury.

Though Butler returned for the next game, this injury seemed to have impacted him, as Butler looked like a shell of himself. The Heat lost back-to-back games, as Butler scored 19 combined points on 30 shots in Games 4 and 5. Butler played with the season on the line away from home in Game 6. he was never injured, scripting 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a block to steer the Heat to a crucial win. Butler continued his dominance in Game 7 as he put up 35 points while making 13 of his 24 field goal attempts. Butler put up 41 points per game on a 55% field goal percentage in the two elimination games.

Unfortunately for Butler, he did not have adequate help for most of the game as, despite Butler's efficient game, the Heat as a team only shot 42% from the field and 20% from three. The Celtics narrowly defeated Butler's Heat 100-96 and will now play the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Friday. While Butler said he wasn't good enough, most heat fans would likely disagree with this sentiment, given how much praise he has garnered on social media.