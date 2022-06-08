NBA 2022: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors' best player between 2016-19

In what many may see as a bold and controversial statement, pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum said that Kevin Durant was the best player for NBA's Golden State Warriors between 2016-19 with "no debates".

Pelicans shooting guard recently gave his opinion on the Kevin Durant vs Stephen Curry debate when he said that Durant was the best player for the Golden State Warriors. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) president didn't only pick Durant but noted that there was "no debate" in his mind before also claiming that Draymond Green knows deep down that Durant was the better player. It comes only a week after Durant and Green got into a Twitter exchange regarding how teams defended Durant and Curry during their stint together. The debate between Curry and Durant started when the two joined forces in 2016.

Curry was seen as the engine, heart, and soul of the Warriors' offence, who enabled his entire team with his shooting ability and off-ball movement, whereas Durant took the accolades such as the two Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. Regardless of who was better, the Warriors were the best beneficiaries during Durant and Curry's stint. The franchise won two straight championships, with many believing that the NBA 2016-17 Warriors are the most outstanding team of all time.

CJ McCollum, who was with the Portland Trail Blazers until this year's trade deadline, faced the Durant and Curry Warriors on multiple occasions in the regular season between 2016-19, as both teams were in the western conference. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors dominated 8-1 between the NBA 2016-17 and NBA 2018-19 regular seasons. Interestingly, the Warriors faced off against the Blazers in the post-season in 2017 and 2019. On both occasions, the Warriors were without Durant. Despite that, the Warriors swept the Blazers on each occasion.