    NBA 2022 Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Preview and Prediction

    The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics play in one of the most evenly matched Finals series in NBA history.

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Preview and Prediction-krn
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    With superstars, great offensive complimentary players, defensive player of the player candidates, and a great offensive and defensive scheme on either side, the NBA 2022 Finals are set to be a thriller. The Warriors are again led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thomspon. Curry is the ultimate “scheme-breaking” thanks to his scoring and off-ball ability. His dribble handoff plays with Draymond Green have been unstoppable again. Talking about shooting and off-ball movement, Klay Thompson has looked as good as ever offensively this post-season. However, the Celtics will likely target the backcourt defensively with Steph’s shorter size and Klay’s hindered mobility post two ACL injuries.

    Draymond Green will once again be the heart and soul of the Warriors’ defence. With Steve Kerr in his eighth season as head coach, this team is not lacking any experience. However, Jordan Poole has injected much-needed youth into the team. Poole has averaged 18.4 points on staggering efficiency in these Playoffs, thanks to his slashing and shot-making abilities. With the Celtics likely focusing a lot of their defence on the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Poole may become the X-Factor that could help the Warriors clinch a title.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Head Coach Quinn Snyder may leave the Utah Jazz

    Similarly, the Celtics have Jayson Tatum as their superstar. Whenever the Celtics have needed a big performance, he has delivered. Game 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets to essentially seal the series, 46 points in an elimination game vs the Milwaukee Bucks, or leading his team in scoring to win a game, seven on the road against the Miami Heat.

    Tatum has been a two-way force this season and will need to be at his best defensively as well to contain the Curry-led Warriors. Tatum will be flanked by second option Jaylen Brown averaging 22.9 points per game. Marcus Smart is the Defensive Player Of The Year and the heart and soul of the Celtics’ defence, who will also need to step up offensively.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Tyler Herro wants a starting role with Miami Heat

    Prediction
    Our prediction for the series is a Golden State Championship in six or seven games. This series should go right down to the wire, and this will likely help the Warriors, as they have home advantage and will have less fatigue compared to the Celtics, who have had two straight seven-game series heading into the Finals.

