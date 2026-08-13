Indian hockey star Savita Punia states the team got a massive boost from their FIH Nations Cup win, showing they can match the best teams. She expressed confidence ahead of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, citing the team's skill and mindset.

Indian women's hockey star Savita Punia expressed that Team India has received a massive boost ahead of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup with a win in the FIH Nations Cup, pointing out that the level of competitiveness in that tournament showed them that they can match the very best in the world.

The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup will take place from August 14 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands. Indian women's team is a part of Pool D with China, England and South Africa and will start against China on August 16 at Amstelveen. India's best finish was a fourth-place finish in the 1974 edition and in the last two editions, they have finished at eighth and ninth positions respectively in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Nations Cup Win a Huge Morale Booster

Speaking on JioStar about India's recent Nations' Cup win, she said, "Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief."

"In recent years, during the FIH Pro League, we have played close matches against top sides like Argentina, Netherlands, and Germany. Those games showed us that we can match the best teams in the world. I can confidently say about this Indian women's hockey team that while all the teams are world-class, there is no team we cannot compete with. We have the skill, the fitness, and the mindset to challenge anyone on our day," he added.

India registered a phenomenal title win at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland, defeating the hosts 2-0 in a thrilling final back in June. They have won both editions of the Nations Cup that have been held so far.

Leading by Example in Third World Cup

Savita also said that playing in her third World Cup means a lot and as a senior player, she wants to "lead by example, stay calm under pressure and help the team perform at its best."

"Playing in the World Cup means a lot to me because this is my third World Cup. For any hockey player, the World Cup and the Olympics are the two biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of representing their country on those platforms. To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked extremely hard to get here, and in every edition, I have tried to give my best for the team. This time, I have more experience, and that gives me confidence. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best," he said.

Praise for Skipper Salima Tete

Savita also acknowledged the greatness of their skipper Salima Tete as a "phenomenal player and an aggressive midfielder", saying that her speed is a big plus for the team and puts pressure on opponents early.

"Her speed is a big strength for us, especially when she charges out as the first runner during penalty corner defense. She reads the game well and puts pressure on the opposition early. As senior players, we support her in keeping the team united and focused. She respects the senior players, seeks advice when needed, and maintains a strong connection with the team. Along with vice-captain Navneet Kaur, she helps lead the group forward and ensures everyone stays on the same page," she said.

Salima said that the team is heading into the tournament with a lot of confidence and their focus is on their own game since in a WC, "there are no easy matches". She backs her team's strengths and plans to help them reach the podium.

"We are putting in the hard work every single day, both individually and as a unit. The approach has changed over time. Earlier, players used to do only what the coach told them. Now, everyone takes ownership of their fitness and recovery. We pay attention to diet, injury prevention, and extra sessions. As goalkeepers, we often have three or four additional sessions in a week, but we stay motivated because we know it will help us perform when it matters most," she signed off. (ANI)