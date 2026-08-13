IOA president PT Usha welcomed the badminton world to New Delhi for the BWF World Championships 2026, expressing confidence that players will experience Indian warmth and hospitality for the event to be held from August 17-23, 2026.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha welcomed the badminton world to the national capital ahead of the BWF World Championships starting from August 17 onwards, expressing confidence that the players will experience the Indian "warmth, hospitality, professionalism and passion for sport".

The BWF World Championships will be held from August 17-23, 2026 at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Bringing together the world's leading badminton players, the Championships represent one of the sport's most prestigious competitions and mark another significant milestone in India's emergence as a trusted destination for hosting major international sporting events.

India's Rise as a Global Sporting Hub

The successful hosting of the Championships reflects the continued support of the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in strengthening India's sporting ecosystem and positioning the country as a leading global sporting nation. Through sustained investments in sports infrastructure, athlete development, high-performance programmes and international event hosting, India has significantly enhanced its standing on the world sporting stage.

As India continues its sporting transformation, hosting events of this calibre not only showcases the country's organisational excellence but also inspires young people to embrace sport, creates opportunities for athletes and officials to gain international exposure, and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations. The Championships also form part of India's broader vision of becoming a preferred destination for continental and world championships across multiple sports in the years ahead.

IOA President on India's Sporting Journey

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said in a press release: "The BWF World Championships 2026 represent another important milestone in India's sporting journey. We are delighted to welcome the world's leading badminton players, officials and fans to New Delhi. India has consistently demonstrated its ability to host major international sporting events to the highest standards, and these Championships further reinforce our commitment to the Olympic Movement and the development of sport."

"Every major international event hosted in India creates a lasting legacy, strengthens our sporting ecosystem, inspires young people to pursue excellence, and provides invaluable opportunities for our athletes, coaches, technical officials and sports administrators to learn from and engage with the very best in the world. We are confident that everyone visiting India will experience our warmth, hospitality, professionalism and passion for sport," she added.

Preparations and Home Hopes

The Badminton Association of India, in partnership with the Badminton World Federation, the Government of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and other stakeholders, has worked extensively to ensure world-class competition and an exceptional experience for athletes, officials, media and spectators throughout the Championships.

Hopes are high for the home contingent, led by one of India's most accomplished athletes, P. V. Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medallist and former World Champion will spearhead a strong Indian challenge as the host nation looks to excel before passionate home supporters.

Strengthening a Lasting Legacy

The Championships will celebrate sporting excellence while further strengthening India's reputation as a preferred host for major international sporting events. Beyond the competition itself, they will provide invaluable exposure for Indian athletes, coaches, technical officials, event managers and volunteers, helping build the expertise and experience required as India continues to expand its global sporting footprint.

As India continues its remarkable sporting transformation, the successful hosting of the Championships further reinforces the country's credentials to stage the world's biggest sporting events. The Indian Olympic Association remains committed to working with its partners to ensure that sport continues to inspire excellence, foster international friendship and contribute to India's vision of becoming one of the world's foremost sporting nations. (ANI)