The Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 concluded at Tawang's PT Tso Lake. Anirudh Berwal (men's) and Natasha Mahar (women's) won. The event, part of the Winter Adventure Tawang initiative, also trained 46 local youths.

The Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 concluded on a high note on Wednesday at the picturesque slopes of Penga Teng Tso Lake, Tawang, marked by vibrant enthusiasm, competitive spirit, and remarkable sporting excellence. The championship was organised as part of the ongoing Winter Adventure Tawang initiative and witnessed participation from skilled athletes across the country, along with trainees from across Arunachal Pradesh, who demonstrated exceptional endurance, technique, and determination in the challenging high-altitude terrain.

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Technical Organisation and Safety Standards

The event was conducted under the technical aegis of the Ski Mountaineering India Federation (SkiMo India), the national governing body dedicated to the promotion and regulation of ski mountaineering in the country. By bringing professional standards and safety protocols to the Himalayan slopes, the Federation played a pivotal role in ensuring the championship met national competitive benchmarks.

Dignitaries Grace the Event

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Kento Jini, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme was also attended by local legislator Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Namgyal Angmo (IAS), Superintendent of Police (SP) Tawang Tasi Darang (APPS), and the Deputy Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade, among other dignitaries.

Chief Guest Highlights Adventure Potential

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest, Jini expressed pride and honour in inaugurating the championship at the scenic PT Tso Lake. He described Arunachal Pradesh as not only the "Land of the Rising Sun" but also a land of immense adventure potential, highlighting Tawang's emergence as a key tourist and adventure sports destination. He noted that the collaboration with SkiMo India marks a significant step toward formalising winter sports and creating a pathway for local athletes to reach international platforms. Welcoming the athletes and trainees, he emphasised that their participation reflects the growing popularity of winter sports and encouraged them to uphold discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. He acknowledged the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Pema Khandu in promoting youth-centric initiatives and reaffirmed the government's commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

Local MLA Praises Collaborative Efforts

Local MLA Namgey Tsering expressed gratitude to the Department of Youth Affairs, Adventure-X Fusion Tribe, and the SkiMo India Federation for the successful organisation of the championship and training programme. He stated that the event has placed Tawang prominently on the winter sports map and contributed to increased tourist footfall in the region.

Championship Results and Winners

The championship featured multiple categories, testing participants in ski mountaineering disciplines--a sport recently gaining global traction and set for its debut in the Winter Olympics. In the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026, Anirudh Berwal secured the first position in the men's category, followed by Hilal Ahmed Reshi and Zahir Abass. In the women's category, Natasha Mahar emerged as the winner, with Tsering Ladol and Bilkis Hamid finishing as runners-up.

Fostering Local Talent through Training

The event also highlighted the success of the 10-day Winter Adventure Tawang training programme. Under the expert guidance of trainers from the Ski Mountaineering India Federation, 46 local youths were equipped with essential skills in skiing and snowboarding, fostering confidence and promoting a professional adventure sports culture in the region. All participants were felicitated with medals and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances.

A Successful Fusion of Sports and Tourism

Participants and visitors lauded the breathtaking beauty of Tawang and appreciated the seamless organisation of the event, which successfully combined sports with tourism promotion and cultural exchange. The championship concluded with a formal vote of thanks extended to all stakeholders, including the SkiMo India Federation, organisers, trainers, volunteers, and participants, for their invaluable contributions in making the event a grand success. (ANI)