Top Indian boxers including World Champions Minakshi and Nikhat Zareen, and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, began their campaigns with dominant wins at the National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Monday.

World Champion Minakshi, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain kicked off their campaign in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, on Monday

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Women's Bouts: Star Boxers Dominate

Nikhat (48-51 kg), representing Telangana, blanked Nidhi of Chandigarh 5:0, while Minakshi (45-48 kg) defeated Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya S Vijayan by an identical margin. In the women's 70-75 kg category, Lovlina had little trouble in packing off Krisha Verma by a unanimous decision.

Men's Events: Sagar, Sumit Register Wins

In the men's events, Sagar (47-50 kg) defeated Ashutosh 5:0, while Sumit (70-75 kg) beat Arshpreet Singh by an identical margin. Young star Hitesh (65-70 kg) also registered a dominating 5-0 win over Ankit.

In the 55-60 kg weight category, Sachin registered a dominant 5:0 win over Tushar, while Ankush (50-55 kg) defeated Suraj Bhan by an identical margin. (ANI)