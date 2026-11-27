Reports claim Australian spinner Nathan Lyon suggested using mints to alter the ball during the 2018 UAE series, months after the Sandpapergate scandal. The claim, denied by teammates at the time, resurfaces amid ongoing team controversy.

Melbourne [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has been identified as the player who allegedly suggested that the ball should be tampered with once, just months after the 'Sandpapergate' during the South Africa tour, while featuring in the Test series in Pakistan at UAE, revealed The West Australian, citing a News Corp report. In a new set of revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and its aftermath in an investigation by reputed broadcaster Gerard Whateley, as quoted by SEN Cricket, it was revealed that a player asked for mints to change the condition of the ball during the first Pakistan Test in October 2018, just six months after the 'Sandpapergate'.

After Cameron Bancroft was caught using the sandpaper on broadcast cameras, he was given a nine-month suspension, while then captain and vice-captain pairing of Steve Smith and David Warner were given a one-year ban from all of cricket, including a leadership ban for Warner. Following the scandal, then-head coach Darren Lehmann also quit his post, paving the way for the new leadership group of captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer. The attempt to tamper with the ball during the UAE tour was confirmed by former batter Usman Khawaja during 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast. While he did not name him, he did say the player in question was also in South Africa.

On Friday, a report from News Corp emerged, as quoted by The West Australian, revealing that it was Lyon who suggested that the mints be bought on the field, prompting rebukes from Paine and Langer. Lyon's suggestion, as per reports, was quickly squashed by another player, the Aussie opener Travis Head, who had made his Test debut during that tour alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch. The use of foreign substances to shine the ball was not permitted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that time, with the governing body banning the use of saliva to shine cricket balls due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before making it permanent two years later. Lyon was one of four bowlers who, in a 2021 statement, alongside pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, said that they were all not aware of the sandpaper being used on the field in Cape Town. Lyon's manager has been contacted for a response.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing. Days after the revelations were made, skipper Cummins held a presser that lasted around an hour, vehemently denying Khawaja's claims that everyone, particularly the bowling group, was involved in the unlawful sandpaper tactic as "utter nonsense". He also accused Khawaja of being "casual and flippant" in his book about his friends' reputations, careers and Australian cricket. After Cummins' presser, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column for 'The West Australian' publication detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic. (ANI)