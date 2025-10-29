England faces South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final. Despite an easy group stage victory over the Proteas, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt insists they are not complacent, viewing it as a clean slate.

England made light work of beating South Africa less than four weeks ago, but Nat Sciver-Brunt insists her side are taking nothing for granted as they eye a repeat with a place in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final at stake, as per a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Proteas were skittled for just 69 when the two nations met in their group stage opener, a total England needed fewer than 15 overs to chase down without losing a wicket.

The semi-final takes place at the same ground in Guwahati, but Sciver-Brunt knows South Africa, who won five straight matches to seal their qualification before a heavy defeat against Australia, are likely to pose a sterner test this time around.

"It would be silly to assume it would go exactly the same," she said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"That was obviously a long time ago in the tournament. South Africa obviously have had some brilliant games since then and are a dangerous side," she noted.

"We'll be preparing in the same way that we would for every team. We're not on the same wicket, so we'll have to adapt as we go out there,' she added.

"If we can get a couple of early wickets, as we did in the last match against them, we'll be able to put the pressure onto them. But both teams have played a lot of cricket since that first match, so it's a clean slate," Sciver-Brunt said.

England are boosted by the availability of influential spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who bowled just four balls against New Zealand on Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury.

"She had a scan after the last game and she's got a minor injury in her shoulder, but she's training, and we're pretty confident that she'll be ready," she noted.

"There probably is an acknowledgement that she might not be 100%, but the player that she is, she'll be wanting to get out onto that pitch regardless of how she's feeling. Hopefully a bit of adrenaline will help her as well," she added.

England have beaten South Africa at this stage of each of the last two 50-over World Cups, but Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt is confident they can reverse the tide, boosted by semi-final victories at the 2023 and 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

"That semi-final loss against England was four years ago, we were a totally different looking side," said the 26-year-old, who is 48 runs shy of becoming the first South African woman to reach 5,000 ODI runs.

"They've got a lot of different players as well. It's a fresh opportunity and it starts from zero," she added.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we're able to learn from those semi-final victories that we've got and maybe stay a bit calmer under pressure," she noted.

"We have played some really good cricket throughout the tournament. Most of our discussions leading up to tomorrow have just been about making sure that we're in the right mental state to play the game, really believing in our preparation, really trusting in our skills and what we've done before," Wolvaardt said.

"I think we know as a group that we are really talented and that if we just stay calm out there tomorrow, we have a really good chance of winning. They are under a lot of pressure as well. Everyone is in a semi-final," she added.

