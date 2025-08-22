Naomi stepped away from the Women’s World Championship after announcing her pregnancy on RAW, later reacting to Roman Reigns’ heartfelt message in a lighthearted way.

Naomi has shared her response to Roman Reigns’ heartfelt reaction to her pregnancy announcement on WWE RAW. The former Women’s World Champion revealed her pregnancy during the show and officially relinquished her title, leading to an outpouring of congratulatory messages from across the wrestling industry.

Among those messages came one from Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared a clip of himself reacting to Naomi’s announcement, highlighting the strong family ties within the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Naomi later added her own lighthearted response to Reigns’ Instagram post, commenting: “Uncle Joe is crazy lol.”

The news comes after years of speculation about Naomi potentially aligning with Reigns in WWE storylines. Back in 2022, The Bloodline was the dominant force in the company. Fans frequently imagined Naomi joining the faction as its first female member, but the move never happened.

During that period, Jimmy Uso spoke about the possibility on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast. He explained that Naomi had both the talent and adaptability to make the transition, praising her ability to cut strong promos and remain relevant through more than a decade in the company.

Jimmy described it by saying Naomi often discussed the idea and could easily adapt if given the opportunity. He pointed out her experience, her longevity, and her readiness to take on something new, adding that she had consistently shown resilience throughout her career.

Three years later, the landscape has shifted significantly. Roman Reigns is no longer part of The Bloodline, which has since evolved under a different direction. The current group has undergone changes in both identity and membership, sparking debate among fans about whether the once-dominant faction still carries the same level of intrigue it held during its peak run from 2021 to 2023.