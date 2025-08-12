Image Credit : Getty

Jade Cargill recently came up short in her WWE Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. While she didn’t walk out with the gold, the loss opens the door for a brand shift. Moving Cargill to RAW as Naomi’s stand-in could create immediate buzz.

She’s already beaten The Glow before, and their past mystery attacker storyline could add more depth when Naomi returns. This change would instantly inject more intrigue into the women’s division.