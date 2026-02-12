Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus voiced disappointment after his team was denied a night training session ahead of their T20 World Cup match against India. He cited a lack of light infrastructure at home, making it a missed opportunity for his side.

Namibia will take on the defending champions India on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Erasmus calls it a 'missed opportunity'

Erasmus said it was a missed opportunity for Namibia, who don't have the infrastructure at home to play matches or even train under lights.

"We haven't got any lights in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it's probably the challenge for us. So yeah, it's not a casual thing. Barring the guys who have played in the Nepal Premier League, ILT20 and the World Cups we have played, you don't get accustomed to lights and train under it very often," Erasmus said on the eve of the match against India.

"Yeah, we haven't been given night training before this game. I don't know why. I think India have two night trainings and I see outside that Canada are going to have a night training now. So make of that what you want, but we'll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight," he added.

ICC responds to claim

According to ESPNcricinfo, an ICC official said Namibia's request for a training session under lights had come too late.

"All teams were given the training schedules well in advance of the tournament - on 27 January - and requests for changes in timings were entertained wherever possible. However, Namibia's request came in only the previous night (February 10) - too late for us to adjust the schedule," a spokesperson said.

