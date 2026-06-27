Pacer Auqib Nabi's four-wicket haul helped India A bowl out Sri Lanka A for 330 on day three of the first unofficial Test. India A ended the day at 48/0, with a strong lead of 170 runs, firmly in control of the match.

Courtesy a four-wicket haul from pacer Auqib Nabi and fine bowling performances from Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur, India A finished the day three of the first unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A at Galle on Saturday on a high.

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At the end of day three, India was 48/0, with Devdutt Padikkal (20*) and Aayush Pandey (20*) unbeaten. Sai Sudharsan (7) was retired hurt. They lead by 170 runs.

Sri Lanka A's Innings

Earlier, Sri Lanka started the day three at 113/2, with Nuwanidu Fernando 65*, Ashen Bandara 18* unbeaten. Yash Thakur (2/51) struck early, removing Fernando for 84 in 142 balls, with nine fours, with SL A at 143/3.

Bandara (70 in 162 balls, with 10 fours) and Sahan Arachchige (72 in 159 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a 117-run stand.

Nabi (4/58) wiped out the tail, with Sri Lanka A ending at 330 runs in 101.4 overs. Harsh (2/84) was also one of the standout bowlers for India, as Sri Lanka A trailed by 122 runs in reply to India A's 452/6 declared in the first innings.

India A's First Innings Recap

India A elected to bat first, with centuries from Dhruv Jurel (141* in 215 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Sai Sudharsan (132 in 175 balls, with 19 fours) and a half-century from Shaik Rasheed (63 in 113 balls, with five fours) taking India to 452/6 declared. Chamika Gunasekara (3/84) was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka. (ANI)