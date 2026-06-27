The Meghalaya government has launched a free Football Fan Park in Shillong for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Located at the SRGT Parking Lot, it offers fans a venue to watch knockout matches live on giant screens in a stadium-like atmosphere.

The Meghalaya government has added to the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by inaugurating a dedicated Football Fan Park in Shillong, giving supporters a common venue to watch matches live on giant LED screens free of cost as the tournament is set to enter its decisive knockout phase.

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Set up at the SRGT Parking Lot, the Fan Park is aimed at bringing together football enthusiasts from across the state, where the sport enjoys immense popularity. Fans can gather to cheer for their favourite teams while experiencing the atmosphere of a stadium-like setting during the World Cup.

'A wonderful way to celebrate football'

The initiative has been warmly received by local football lovers, many of whom described it as a first-of-its-kind experience in the state. One fan said the arrangement was a "wonderful way" to celebrate football, expressing confidence that large crowds would turn up throughout the tournament. "Very nice experience coming here. I think this is the first time something of this sort has happened. What a wonderful way in which this has been done. People will have a really good time watching football. May the best team win. The football craze is amazing here in Meghalaya. We are expecting a huge crowd to come here and cheer," a young fan told ANI.

World Cup Enters Knockout Stage

The Fan Park comes at a time when football enthusiasm is running high across the country, with the FIFA World Cup moving into the round of 32. The knockout stage begins on Monday, with South Africa taking on co-hosts Canada before the tournament switches to a straight elimination format leading up to the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

The expanded 48-team World Cup, which began on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0, features 12 groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, advance to the Round of 32.

Among the teams that have already secured knockout berths are Brazil, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Argentina, the Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, the United States, Mexico and Egypt, while the remaining qualification spots are being decided through the final group-stage fixtures over the weekend. (ANI)