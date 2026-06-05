Mera Yuva Bharat is set to organize the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat' convention in New Delhi, hosting over 6,000 young participants. The event will feature Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and various youth icons.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) will organise the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat - MY Bharat Youth Convention' at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, June 6. The convention will bring together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers.

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The programme will be graced by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, along with eminent leaders, distinguished guests and youth icons from across sectors, bringing together the architects of tomorrow's India with the achievers of today, fostering a shared commitment towards national development and public leadership.

Distinguished Guests and Youth Icons

The convention will feature interactions with prominent personalities from diverse fields, including India's fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, the current national record holder for the 100 metres, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat, and UPSC achievers and leading national content creators, including Malhar Kalambe, RJ Raunac, among other influential youth voices who have inspired millions through their work and social impact, according to a press release from MYAS.

Celebrating Achievements and World Record

The event will also felicitate emerging young talents from across the country who have demonstrated excellence in the fields of sports, entrepreneurship, governance and content creation.

Further strengthening this momentum, MY Bharat will also celebrate its recent Guinness World Records recognition for the "Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week", achieved through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz.

The initiative witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across all 28 States and 8 Union Territories, while 390,812 participants successfully completed the quiz during the official assessment period, establishing a new world record. The achievement reflects the unprecedented scale of youth engagement in the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and underscores the growing trust of young citizens in MY Bharat as a platform for meaningful participation of Yuva Shakti in nation-building.

Youth's Role in Viksit Bharat @2047

As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the MY Bharat Youth Convention will serve as a celebration of the aspirations, achievements and transformative potential of the country's youth. Bringing together thousands of young changemakers from across India, the convention will reaffirm the collective resolve of the Amrit Peedhi to contribute towards nation-building and underscore the pivotal role of youth in realising the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a developed, inclusive and self-reliant India. (ANI)