Brazil secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinicius Junior once, propelling the Selecao to the top of Group C after a disappointing opening draw against Morocco.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro celebrated the Selecao's first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after their commanding 3-0 win over Haiti, praising the team's collective display as they climbed to the top of Group C. Sharing a post on X after the match, Casemiro wrote, "This is the way. First victory in a good performance from the entire squad. Let's go Brazil!"

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Brazil responded emphatically to the disappointment of their opening 1-1 draw against Morocco, producing a dominant performance in Philadelphia to secure all three points and put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Brazil Overpowers Haiti in First Half

Carlo Ancelotti's side looked sharp from the opening whistle and nearly took an early lead when Raphinha found the net after being played through by Bruno Guimaraes, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half. Vinicius Junior's powerful strike was parried by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide, but Matheus Cunha reacted quickest to bundle the rebound over the line and give Brazil a deserved advantage.

Cunha doubled the lead shortly afterwards, latching onto a precise through ball from Vinicius before firing emphatically into the roof of the net. The goal capped an impressive first-half display from the striker, who constantly troubled the Haitian defence.

Brazil effectively sealed the contest before halftime when Vinicius got on the scoresheet himself. Exploiting Haiti's high defensive line, the forward raced clear and calmly slotted past Placide to make it 3-0.

The only setback for the South Americans came with Raphinha being forced off through injury.

Selecao Control Proceedings After Break

Haiti showed greater attacking intent after the break and almost reduced the deficit when Ricardo Ade's glancing header from a corner forced Alisson Becker into a smart save. However, Brazil remained firmly in control throughout the second half.

The Selecao thought they had added a fourth goal through Endrick, but the youngster's effort was ruled out for offside. Despite the disallowed strike, Brazil comfortably saw out the match to claim their first win of the tournament.

The victory moved Brazil to the top of Group C with four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference. They will face Scotland in their final group-stage fixture, while Haiti's hopes of progressing were ended following their second consecutive defeat.