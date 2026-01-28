Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool not to re‑sign Trent Alexander‑Arnold from Real Madrid, warning fans may reject the move. He also predicted Mohamed Salah could leave Anfield this summer.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has advised Liverpool to avoid re‑signing Trent Alexander‑Arnold from Real Madrid, insisting the move would be difficult to justify to supporters. Speaking to BestBettingSites, Murphy said that players rarely succeed when returning to former clubs and stressed that Liverpool’s succession plan must focus on evolving the team rather than looking back.

Alexander‑Arnold left Anfield in June 2025, joining Real Madrid a month before his contract expired. The Spanish giants wanted him available for the FIFA World Cup. However, the England international has struggled with injuries this season, and reports suggest new manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told him he has no future at the Bernabéu.

Murphy was clear in his assessment. “I think that would be a difficult one to sell to the fans. Also, not many players go back to a former club and succeed. The succession plan has to be about moving forward and evolving the team. So no, I don’t think that would work,” he explained.

Liverpool have already moved on by signing Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement, while Conor Bradley has been handed more minutes this season. Alexander‑Arnold is expected to return to full training soon and could make the matchday squad within two weeks, but Murphy believes the Reds should not revisit the past.

The former midfielder also shared his view on Mohamed Salah’s future, predicting the Egyptian forward will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. “I think so, yeah. I know he’s contracted longer, but with what’s gone on, how the team’s performed and how he’s performed, I think it would surprise most people if he stayed for another year,” Murphy said.

He added that Salah’s stay could only be extended if a new manager arrived and chose to build the team around him. “The only caveat would be if a new manager came in and really wanted to build a team around him, try to get one more year out of him and have that conversation. I don’t know Mo Salah personally, but maybe he’d be given a new impetus, a new lease of life, with a different manager,” Murphy noted.

Salah’s relationship with current boss Arne Slot has been strained. In December, the forward criticised the club and manager after being benched, claiming he was being blamed for poor form and pushed towards an exit.